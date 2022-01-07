WWE Has Lost The Rights To 'The Man' Nickname For Becky Lynch
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2022
Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to her 2021 SummerSlam return.
During his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed he now owns the rights to use of 'The Man' and it appears WWE is no longer attempting to fight him over it.
He took a shot at Lynch for using it toward the end of 2021.
Becky Lynch’s meteoric rise to becoming The Man: WWE Playlist
Relive Becky Lynch's journey to becoming The Man, including her epic battle with Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution, entering the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, her history-making WrestleMania victory and more!
VIDEO
