WWE Has Lost The Rights To 'The Man' Nickname For Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to her 2021 SummerSlam return.

During his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed he now owns the rights to use of 'The Man' and it appears WWE is no longer attempting to fight him over it.

He took a shot at Lynch for using it toward the end of 2021.

