Ric Flair Wants Bron Breakker On The Main WWE Roster Now

Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of WWE's hottest new prospects with many believing he has a bright future in the company, as a second-generation wrestler.

During the most recent edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Ric Flair has high praise for Breakker believing he should be moved to the main roster right away.

“I think he’s great, I’ve only seen him twice but to me, he should be on the [main] roster right now. The kid is a hell of an athlete, he’s only had 20 or 25 or 30 matches but to me, he’s one of those guys that kind of reminds me of Kurt. He doesn’t blow up, he keeps going and that’s hard to do when you’re young. I would definitely give him a break on one of the rosters and get him going.”

Do you agree with Ric Flair, should Bron Breakker be on RAW or SmackDown right now?

