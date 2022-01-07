Actor Macaulay Culkin Slams WWE For Repetitive Match Booking

Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin in the original two Home Alone movies and a lifelong wrestling fan has slammed the WWE product.

During an interview on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast hosted by former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Culkin slammed WWE for repetitive matches on WWE programming including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

“Especially the product now, f*** dude. If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know?”

He also felt The New Day vs. The Usos has been done too much.

“That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”

