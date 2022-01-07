The IInspiration Removed From IMPACT Hard To Kill Due To Exposure To COVID-19

IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following press release to announce that The IInspiration will miss the upcoming Hard To Kill event following an exposure to COVID-19.

(January 7, 2022) – The IInspiration, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, will not be defending their Knockouts World Tag-Team Championship at IMPACT Wrestling’s HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View event tomorrow night.

The champions informed IMPACT Wrestling that they have been in close contact with an individual who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of their peers in mind, Jessica and Cassie will self-isolate over the weekend.

IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT’s COVID protocols are in place to keep our talent roster, staff and fans safe. I am sure the fans will share The IInspiration’s and my disappointment that they won’t be in action at tomorrow’s stacked HARD TO KILL event, but we look forward to their return soon.”

The annual HARD TO KILL event, sponsored by THE FREE FALL movie, takes place in Dallas at 8pmET/5pmPT and is available on cable & satellite providers in North America and worldwide via FITE. Order NOW: https://www.fite.tv/watch/hard-to-kill-2022/2pafo/

IMPACT Wrestling Presents HARD TO KILL, Saturday Night

IMPACT World Title Triple-Threat Match

Moose (C) vs W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona

Knockouts World Title Match – Texas Death Match

Mickie James (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo

Grudge Match

Josh Alexander vs JONAH

First Ever Knockouts Ultimate-X Match

Lady Frost vs Tasha Steelz vs Alisha Edwards vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary

Hardcore War Match

The Good Brothers & Violent By Design vs Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino and Eddie Edwards

Ring of Honor Championship

Jonathan Gresham (C) vs Chris Sabin

X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel (C) Vs Steve Maclin