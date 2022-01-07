WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

NWA To Hold Six Pay-Per-View Events In 2022, Details On 'All Access' Subscription

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2022

NWA To Hold Six Pay-Per-View Events In 2022, Details On 'All Access' Subscription

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced all the details for their newly launched NWA All Access annual subscription plan which reveals the promotion will host six PPV events a year going forward.

The FITE subscription plan offers all NWA PPVs, extra content and the premieres of Powerrr and NWA USA for $49.99 a year.

Check out the full press release below:

NWA All Access on FITE Launches with More Value for Wrestling Fans

President William Corgan announced the addition of two more Pay-Per-Views bringing the 2022 schedule up to 6 epic events; Also, expanding on the existing monthly subscription, the National Wrestling Alliance rewards devoted viewers by including all PPV events in a brand new annual All Access Pass; New Saturday morning show NWA USA debuts January 8th– all in partnership with FITE

New York, NY (January 07, 2022): The National Wrestling Alliance and FITE announced the expansion from 4 Pay-Per-View events for 2022 to 6, and a major shake-up of current subscription plans—one that will make fans very happy and reward them for making the modern era of the NWA what it is today. President William Corgan calls the expansion in the amount of events – which bring the total PPV events scheduled from four to six – the result of a wildly successful year.

NWA All Access launches today, giving viewers all NWA PPV events for one annual price. In addition, by popular demand NWA POWERRR will return to YouTube each Friday (after debuting on FITE on Tuesdays). President Corgan also announced the debut of the new show NWA USA, a return to the Saturday morning time slot so many fans grew up on, which will air free on YouTube before becoming available as replays via the NWA All Access plans on FITE.

“With the NWA coming off our biggest and most successful year of this modern era, I can’t express just how thrilled I am to make this newest offering to fans via NWA All Access,” says NWA President William Corgan. “And to that, we will work that much more to exceed expectations. Which is what makes the inherent savings in this annual package so exciting. Because we as an organization really believe this new model will change the game for us; all whilst rewarding our most loyal and ardent fans with more shows and more PPV events.”

With the NWA All Access Pass–Annual Plan, $49.99 will get fans all 6 of NWA’s live and scheduled PPV events for 2022 (saving them $100 off the per-event price). Plus, every All Access Pass holder, whether monthly or annual, will continue to see the flagship NWA POWERRR show first, each Tuesday at 6:05 ET. Exclusive specials such as the docu-series Ten Pounds of Gold will be available only with All Access plans..

In order to include even more wrestling fans in the fun, NWA and FITE have partnered to put NWA POWERRR shows on YouTube free on Friday nights at 6:05 PM ET. NWA USA will debut on YouTube on Saturday mornings at 12:05 AM ET, restoring the NWA to its rightful dominance over the best morning of the week, before moving to FITE for NWA All Access members on Sunday nights.

“Most wrestlers and wrestling fans grew up watching Saturday morning matches with classic promotions like NWA,” said Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion. “We wanted to bring back that joyful state of being and indoctrinate impressionable young minds into the National Wrestling Alliance.”

The NWA USA season starts this Saturday, January 8th and will revive the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship as an extended tournament and a title. We guarantee that this fresh and exciting addition to the brand’s quickly growing slate of programming will be can’t miss.

The Deals:

Monthly NWA All Access Pass – $4.99

Annual NWA All Access Pass – $49.99 – includes two months free + all PPV events

Pay-Per-View events – $24.99 individually or part of the Annual NWA Access Pass

The Run Down:

NWA POWERRR: Tuesday nights at 6:05pm ET first run on NWA All Access Pass; Available on NWA and FITE’s YouTube on Fridays at 6:05pm ET.

NWA USA: Saturday mornings at 12:05am ET; Available on NWA and FITE’s YouTube first for 48 hours and then available on NWA All Access Pass on Sundays at 6:05pm ET.

NWA Monthly Specials: Exclusively on NWA All Access Pass; Date each month to be determined; Never available on YouTube

NWA Pay-Per-View events; Live as standalone PPV event or on the Annual NWA All Access Pass; Never available on YouTube


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #nwa #national wrestling alliance
https://wrestlr.me/73238/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 07
NWA To Hold Six Pay-Per-View Events In 2022, Details On 'All Access' Subscription
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced all the details for their newly launched NWA All Access annual subscription plan which reveals the promo[...]
Jan 07 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced all the details for their newly launched NWA All Access annual subscription plan which reveals the promo[...]
Jan 07
Chris Jericho To Appear On New TruTV Series Fast Foodies
TruTV has announced that the second season of their series Fast Foodies will launch on January 27, with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho involved as a celeb[...]
Jan 07 - TruTV has announced that the second season of their series Fast Foodies will launch on January 27, with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho involved as a celeb[...]
Jan 07
Update On Why IMPACT Wrestling Released Matt Striker
As previously reported, Matt Striker is gone from IMPACT Wrestling. Striker noted in a now-deleted tweet that he was disappointed with the decision. [...]
Jan 07 - As previously reported, Matt Striker is gone from IMPACT Wrestling. Striker noted in a now-deleted tweet that he was disappointed with the decision. [...]
Jan 07
Kairi Sane Is Reportedly Still Under Contract With WWE
Kairi Sane is reportedly still under contract to WWE. It was reported back in December that Sane’s contract with the company had expired, but a[...]
Jan 07 - Kairi Sane is reportedly still under contract to WWE. It was reported back in December that Sane’s contract with the company had expired, but a[...]
Jan 07
AEW To Make Match Card Change To Saturday’s Battle of the Belts
AEW has announced they will be making a change to Saturday’s Battle of the Belts match card during tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT. A[...]
Jan 07 - AEW has announced they will be making a change to Saturday’s Battle of the Belts match card during tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT. A[...]
Jan 06
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 6, 2022
IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/6/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The regular cold open video package for t[...]
Jan 06 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/6/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The regular cold open video package for t[...]
Jan 06
Update On What Samoa Joe Plans To Do Next
As previously reported, it was just revealed that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center.[...]
Jan 06 - As previously reported, it was just revealed that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center.[...]
Jan 06
Cody Rhodes Urges People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is urging his followers on social media to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The AEW EVP urged people to do it to protect[...]
Jan 06 - AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is urging his followers on social media to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The AEW EVP urged people to do it to protect[...]
Jan 06
Samoa Joe Comments On His WWE Release
Samoa Joe issued the following statement regarding his release from WWE on social media: “Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young &[...]
Jan 06 - Samoa Joe issued the following statement regarding his release from WWE on social media: “Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young &[...]
Jan 06
Samoa Joe Released By WWE
Samoa Joe has been released by WWE. In June 2021, Joe was re-signed after Triple H was reportedly unhappy with his release and expressed immediate in[...]
Jan 06 - Samoa Joe has been released by WWE. In June 2021, Joe was re-signed after Triple H was reportedly unhappy with his release and expressed immediate in[...]
Jan 06
WWE Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD,[...]
Jan 06 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD,[...]

Jan 06
AEW Dynamite Delivers 1 Million Viewers For TBS Debut Show
The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in.  This week’s show drew over one million viewers, [...]
Jan 06 - The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in.  This week’s show drew over one million viewers, [...]
Jan 06
Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer
Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last sev[...]
Jan 06 - Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last sev[...]
Jan 06
Booker T Weighs In On Johnny Knoxville Entering The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville[...]
Jan 06 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville[...]
Jan 06
WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia Soon, Possible Date Revealed
WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat M[...]
Jan 06 - WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat M[...]
Jan 06
Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder event
MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets [...]
Jan 06 - MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets [...]
Jan 06
On This Day [1/6]: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns [2014]
These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shir[...]
Jan 06 - These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shir[...]
Jan 06
Nick Aldis Explains Why NWA Content Is Now Behind A Paywall
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right fro[...]
Jan 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right fro[...]
Jan 06
Cody Rhodes On Flaming Table Spot: "Maybe The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done"
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and[...]
Jan 06 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and[...]
Jan 06
Tony Khan Jokes About Making "One Sided" Wednesday Night War Documentary Called "76 To 1"
Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite[...]
Jan 06 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite[...]
Jan 06
Scott Armstrong Released From WWE
Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenz[...]
Jan 06 - Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenz[...]
Jan 06
Sarah Schreiber Announces Engagement
WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE corres[...]
Jan 06 - WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE corres[...]
Jan 06
Jeff Cobb Reportedly Injured, To Undergo MRI Following Wrestle Kingdom 16
It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI aft[...]
Jan 06 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI aft[...]
Jan 06
Bron Breakker Didn't Know He'd Be Kicking Through Golden X Until Night Of New Year's Evil
During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the cente[...]
Jan 06 - During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the cente[...]
Jan 06
Goldberg Praises Big E and Bobby Lashley
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge [...]
Jan 06 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge [...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π