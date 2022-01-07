AEW To Make Match Card Change To Saturday’s Battle of the Belts

TOMORROW on #AEWRampage @ 10/9c on TNT there will be an announced change due to medical protocol to Saturday’s #AEWBOTB Battle of the Belts card. The Rampage card is #HOOK vs Solo -Dr Baker/Hayter vs Riho/Ruby Soho -Cole vs Atlas -No DQ 2point0/Garcia vs Kingston/Santana/Ortiz pic.twitter.com/BrMOfFtMjQ

The event will air from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matches advertised for the Saturday special include Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a rematch for the TNT Championship.

AEW has announced they will be making a change to Saturday’s Battle of the Belts match card during tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

NWA To Hold Six Pay-Per-View Events In 2022, Details On 'All Access' Subscription

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced all the details for their newly launched NWA All Access annual subscription plan which reveals the promotion will host six PPV events a year going forward[...] Jan 07 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced all the details for their newly launched NWA All Access annual subscription plan which reveals the promotion will host six PPV events a year going forward[...]

Chris Jericho To Appear On New TruTV Series Fast Foodies

TruTV has announced that the second season of their series Fast Foodies will launch on January 27, with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho involved as a celebrity guest. Check out the full press releas[...] Jan 07 - TruTV has announced that the second season of their series Fast Foodies will launch on January 27, with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho involved as a celebrity guest. Check out the full press releas[...]

Update On Why IMPACT Wrestling Released Matt Striker

As previously reported, Matt Striker is gone from IMPACT Wrestling. Striker noted in a now-deleted tweet that he was disappointed with the decision. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsle[...] Jan 07 - As previously reported, Matt Striker is gone from IMPACT Wrestling. Striker noted in a now-deleted tweet that he was disappointed with the decision. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsle[...]

Kairi Sane Is Reportedly Still Under Contract With WWE

Kairi Sane is reportedly still under contract to WWE. It was reported back in December that Sane’s contract with the company had expired, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of [...] Jan 07 - Kairi Sane is reportedly still under contract to WWE. It was reported back in December that Sane’s contract with the company had expired, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of [...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 6, 2022

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/6/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular cold open video package for the weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show gets us started an[...] Jan 06 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/6/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular cold open video package for the weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show gets us started an[...]

Update On What Samoa Joe Plans To Do Next

As previously reported, it was just revealed that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center. Joe shortly after the news broke released [...] Jan 06 - As previously reported, it was just revealed that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center. Joe shortly after the news broke released [...]

Cody Rhodes Urges People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is urging his followers on social media to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The AEW EVP urged people to do it to protect not just themselves but others around them such a[...] Jan 06 - AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is urging his followers on social media to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The AEW EVP urged people to do it to protect not just themselves but others around them such a[...]

Samoa Joe Comments On His WWE Release

Samoa Joe issued the following statement regarding his release from WWE on social media: “Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working [...] Jan 06 - Samoa Joe issued the following statement regarding his release from WWE on social media: “Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working [...]

Samoa Joe Released By WWE

Samoa Joe has been released by WWE. In June 2021, Joe was re-signed after Triple H was reportedly unhappy with his release and expressed immediate interest in his return. Joe feuded with NXT Champio[...] Jan 06 - Samoa Joe has been released by WWE. In June 2021, Joe was re-signed after Triple H was reportedly unhappy with his release and expressed immediate interest in his return. Joe feuded with NXT Champio[...]

WWE Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games

WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE[...] Jan 06 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE[...]

AEW Dynamite Delivers 1 Million Viewers For TBS Debut Show

The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, 1.010 million which is up from the 975,000 that la[...] Jan 06 - The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, 1.010 million which is up from the 975,000 that la[...]

Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer

Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contra[...] Jan 06 - Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contra[...]

Booker T Weighs In On Johnny Knoxville Entering The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has announced himself for the 2022 men’s Ro[...] Jan 06 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has announced himself for the 2022 men’s Ro[...]

WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia Soon, Possible Date Revealed

WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that a source has told him[...] Jan 06 - WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that a source has told him[...]

Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder event

MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wres[...] Jan 06 - MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wres[...]

On This Day [1/6]: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns [2014]

These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shirt that references a quip he said about Punk. On t[...] Jan 06 - These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shirt that references a quip he said about Punk. On t[...]

Nick Aldis Explains Why NWA Content Is Now Behind A Paywall

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn't ideal. It's just, w[...] Jan 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn't ideal. It's just, w[...]

Cody Rhodes On Flaming Table Spot: "Maybe The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done"

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) m[...] Jan 06 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) m[...]

Tony Khan Jokes About Making "One Sided" Wednesday Night War Documentary Called "76 To 1"

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "The only time in the demo, in th[...] Jan 06 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "The only time in the demo, in th[...]

Scott Armstrong Released From WWE

Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenzy. Armstrong joined WWE in 2006 and was furloughe[...] Jan 06 - Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenzy. Armstrong joined WWE in 2006 and was furloughe[...]

Sarah Schreiber Announces Engagement

WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber took to Instagram on Wedne[...] Jan 06 - WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber took to Instagram on Wedne[...]

Jeff Cobb Reportedly Injured, To Undergo MRI Following Wrestle Kingdom 16

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI after his participation at WrestleKingdom 16 where he[...] Jan 06 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI after his participation at WrestleKingdom 16 where he[...]

Bron Breakker Didn't Know He'd Be Kicking Through Golden X Until Night Of New Year's Evil

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the center of a golden X that was just like the one in the [...] Jan 06 - During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the center of a golden X that was just like the one in the [...]