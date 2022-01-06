IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 6, 2022

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/6/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

The regular cold open video package for the weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show gets us started and then we shoot inside the arena for our first episode of the show of the New Year.

Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcome us to the program and hype this being the final stop on the road to the Hard To Kill 2022 pay-per-view this coming weekend.

Six-Knockouts Tag-Team Match

Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost & Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering & Rosemary

We head down to the ringside area where we get ready for our first match of the evening. The trio of Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost and Chelsea Green make their way out and settle inside the ring.

Now in the ring, the aforementioned trio awaits the entrance of their opponents. On that note, the team of Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary head to the squared circle for our opening contest of the evening.

Six-Knockouts Tag-Team action kicks off the first IMPACT On AXS TV of 2022. As we await the bell sounding to get this one off-and-running, the commentators hype the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at the Hard To Kill PPV this weekend.

After some back-and-forth action in the early going, the crowd inside the IMPACT Zone comes to life when Rosemary tags in for the first time. She goes to work on the opposition, however eventually Tasha Steelz ends up slowing down her momentum and taking over.

Tasha connects with a big top-rope bulldog for a near fall, but it isn't enough to finish off Rosemary in the follow-up pin attempt. Instead, Rosemary pops up like an early to mid-1990s version of The Undertaker in WWE.

This leads to another surge of energy and emotion from the fans in the building as she starts to fight back into competitive form. She takes over but then Steelz shifts the momentum back in her favor before tagging out.

Lady Frost finally makes her first appearance in the bout, and it's an impactful one. The crowd makes a ton of noise for her and soon after, we see Green pick up the victory for her team.

Winners: Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost & Chelsea Green

Moose Explains Why "The Wrestling God" Is Ready & Excited For Hard To Kill

After the opener, we shoot to a video package hyping the triple-threat match for the IMPACT World Championship at Hard To Kill 2022 this weekend. Once the package wraps up, which was an awesome one, we head to a backstage promo from Moose.

The IMPACT World Champion talks directly into the camera with a quiet, somber voice, seeming to be all business and ready to do what it takes to walk out of the Hard To Kill PPV this weekend without losing his title.

He says many in his position wouldn't envy his spot, knowing he has to fight two people such as W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a match with no rules, where anything goes.

He says that's what separates him from the pack and makes him a wrestling god -- noting he's actually looking forward to the match for those very reasons.

After he wraps up the promo, we shoot to the "We own the night!" cold open that kicks off the show each and every Thursday night and then we head into a commercial break.

Striker & Brown Hype Hard To Kill, "The Free Fall" Sneak Peek

Now we're back from the break and we shoot straight to the commentary position where the duo of Striker and Brown run down the stacked lineup for this Saturday's Hard To Kill show.

Once they finish that up, they send things to a special exclusive sneak peek at the presenting sponsor of Hard To Kill 2022 -- "The Free Fall."

JONAH vs. Jake Something

Now we head back to the ringside where it's time for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the men's singles division. On that note, one of the newer faces on the scene in IMPACT -- JONAH -- makes his way to the squared circle.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The one-time NXT North American Champion formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE awaits his opponent.

The theme for Jake Something hits and out he come to test himself against the big fella with championship experience. Both guys are in the ring and now all that is left for the ref to signal the timekeeper so the bell can ring to get this one going.

And that's exactly what happens now, with these two immediately getting after it. JONAH muscles Something into the corner and yells at him, "This is my ring!" as he pushes him before giving him the clean break that the referee demands per the rules.

From there, he bull-rushes and muscles Something into another corner once again, however this time Something reverses the big man and has his back against the turnbuckles in the corner with nowhere to go.

This doesn't last long, however, as JONAH starts to widen the offensive gap between himself and Something as the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see JONAH start to turn up the heat as he beats down Something, hitting a crazy top-rope spot before ultimately finishing him off to pick up another victory inside the IMPACT Zone.

Winner: JONAH

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose Between JONAH & Jake Alexander

Once the match wraps up, we see Josh Alexander make his way down to the ring, walking with a purpose. It looks like these two aren't going to be able to wait until this weekend to try and take the others' head off.

They end up duking it out and the fans in the building go nuts as they do. The commentators also get their fan hats on as they show excitement watching these two get after it before their scheduled match at Saturday's PPV event.

Eventually we see JONAH beat him down and bring a table into the ring. He sets it up in the corner and then lays "The Walking Weapon" out on it. He climbs up to the top-rope now and has bad intentions.

As he reaches the top-rope, he takes a brief moment to survey the audience inside the IMPACT Zone before leaping off and splashing onto Alexander, putting him through the table -- which turns into 100,000 toothpicks -- in the process.

From there, JONAH pops up and gives a death stare into the camera as the former X-Division Champion lays in the rubble-remains of a former table while the commentators plug their match at Hard To Kill one final time.

Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo Texas Street Fight Vignette

The go-home show for Saturday's Hard To Kill 2022 pay-per-view continues, as we transition into an elaborate video package to promote another one of the featured matches at the show scheduled for The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas this coming Saturday night.

On that note, we are treated to an in-depth look at the ongoing, intense rivalry between reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and former title-holder Deonna Purrazzo. The singer of "Hardcore Country" and "The Virtuosa" have a storied history, and the next chapter will go down this weekend.

During the package, which was another really-well produced piece, we see everything leading up to their big title contest this coming Saturday night in Dallas, as their Texas Death Match for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship is put over strong.

Masha Slamovich vs. Sandra Moone

We head to another commercial break and when we return, the commentary team of Striker and Brown deliver some final pre-match hype before we move on to our next match of the evening, which will feature the heavily promoted debut of Masha Slamovich.

The newest addition to the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling makes her way down to the ring for her first match on IMPACT On AXS TV. Already waiting for her in the ring is her opponent for her inaugural bout in the promotion -- Sandra Moone.

After the bell sounds, it isn't long before we hear it ring again, as Slamovich may have set a record for fastest win by a Knockout in a debut performance this evening. She makes quick and incredibly easy work of her opponent.

Slamovich takes out Moone, finishing her off with style and ending this one before it even really gets started in what was absolutely a squash match / showcase victory for the IMPACT newcomer. The commentators sing her praises one final time and then we move on.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

Gail Kim Informs Steve Maclin Of Stipulation Attached To His Match At Hard To Kill

Once the match wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Steve Maclin standing by. He talks into the camera, gloating about being clever and having things play out exactly as he planned them.

Unfortunately for Maclin, things don't stay that way, as up walks Gail Kim. The IMPACT executive approaches the challenger for the X-Division Championship against reigning title-holder Trey Miguel at Hard To Kill and breaks some news to him.

To the surprise of Maclin, his smile turns into a frown as he learns via Gail Kim that he will never be able to challenge for the X-Division title again if he fails to defeat Miguel to capture the championship this coming weekend.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

It's time for another one-on-one bout in the Knockouts division. Before the competitors in the match make their way out to the ring, we hear "Hardcore Country" play inside the IMPACT Zone.

On that note, we see the IMPACT Knockouts Champion emerge and make her way down to the ring, where she will provide special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

As James takes her seat alongside D'Lo Brown and Matt Striker for this upcoming women's singles contest, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Mercedes Martinez. She makes her way out, as does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo, accompanied by Matthew Rehwoldt.

With the two participants of the match now in the ring, the bell sounds and this one gets off and running with a bang as Purrazzo charges across the ring and decks Martinez with a big boot to the grill. She tries breaking Masha Slamovich's record for fastest victory by a Knockout in a match on tonight's show, however things don't turn out as she had hoped.

Instead, Martinez starts to show signs of life after enduring some more punishment from the former Knockouts champion. She eventually fights her way into control of the offense as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we hear James, Striker and Brown bring us up to speed on what we missed while the show was on an ad break, and it sounds like it was much of the same. Finally, things build to the finish where we see "The Virtuosa" pick up the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo Tries To Get Mickie James To Break No Physical Contact Rule

After the match, Purrazzo puts James' ability to control her emotions in check. James, unlike others in similar situations in recent memory like Josh Alexander during his quest to capture the IMPACT Championship during Christian Cage's reign with the title, manages to avoid getting physical, knowing how that would backfire on her and give Purrazzo what she wants.

Once the post-match scene between Purrazzo and James wraps up, we shoot backstage for a segment featuring IMPACT Knockouts Tag-Team Champions The IInspiration. They goof around with Kaleb With A K and then are joined by their challengers for the tag titles at Hard To Kill -- The Influence.

We see The Influence try and physically pull the titles off the respective waists of The IInspiration and some more comedy goofiness from them. After that the segment wraps up and we get a reminder about their title showdown at the PPV this Saturday in Dallas. From there, we head to another commercial break.

Josh Alexander Feeling The Affects Of JONAH Splash Through Table

When we return from the break, we take a stop by the medical trainers office backstage at the IMPACT Zone where we see a sore and beaten up Josh Alexander recovering, but definitely feeling the affects, of his vicious brawl with JONAH.

As noted, after JONAH's victory over Jake Something earlier in the evening, Alexander hit the ring to try and get their scheduled showdown at Hard To Kill on a few days early. They brawled for a while, gouging at each others eyes, etc., until JONAH takes him out and eventually puts him through a table with a top-rope splash.

Now back in the trainers room, we see Alexander favoring his neck and being talked to by the on-site doctor.

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez

We head back inside the IMPACT Zone as it's time for our next match of the evening. Out comes the two teams involved in what will be a tag-team contest up next, as the duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton come out, as do their opponents, Johnny Swinger and Hernandez.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Austin and Fulton start to take over and dominate the action. They beat down Swinger for a while and eventually, Swinger makes the tag to the big man -- Hernandez.

Hernandez takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, faring well and actually handling both Austin and Fulton by himself. Eventually, however, the big man from the other side of the ring, Fulton, slows down his momentun and ultimately, the duo finishes things off for the victory.

The commentators talk about Austin and Fulton seeming all business. Swinger bails on Hernandez as they attack him with a chair shot.

Winners: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

W. Morrissey With A Message Ahead Of Hard To Kill 2022

We shoot backstage where Gia Miller is standing by with W. Morrissey. He reacts to the comments made earlier this evening by IMPACT World Champion Moose and then points out that when he was in a similar situation, he didn't have any friends or a single fan or supporter in the industry.

He says when you're at the top, everyone wants to be on your team and be on your side. He says when he hit rock bottom, however, he did it alone. He says when he came to IMPACT he didn't need anyone and he doesn't know why he ever entered into an alliance with Moose in the first place.

He says the second he kicked Moose in the face, he got a title shot. He doesn't care if fans are on his side now, he's gonna do it alone the same way doing it alone got him to the spot he's in now. He vows to leave Hard To Kill as the champion after fighting his way to victory -- alone -- just how he likes it. He walks off on that note to end the interview.

Karl Anderson vs. Heath (Winner Gets Advantage In Hardcore War At Hard To Kill)

It's main event time here on the Hard To Kill 2022 "go-home" edition of IMPACT On AXS TV. On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of The Good Brothers theme song and out comes Karl Anderson accompanied by his normal tag-team partner Doc Gallows, ready for action in this one-on-one main event.

As he settles into the ring, the music fades down and the entrance music for his opponent, Heath, begins playing. Heath makes his way out as the commentators talk about him having a unique type of charisma that some people either have or don't.

With both guys in the ring now, it's time to get this one off-and-running. The bell sounds and our high-stakes main event on the first IMPACT of 2022 and the final episode leading into Saturday's PPV is underway.

Winner: Karl Anderson

After The Match: Hard To Kill "Go-Home Show" Ends In Chaos ...

Once the match wraps up, we see Karl Anderson celebrating when in comes the big man of The Good Brothers, his tag-team partner Doc Gallows.

Gallows attacks Heath and is seemingly looking to injure him before Saturday's show to ensure his team has an even bigger advantage than the one they already gained per tonight's main event stipulation with Anderson picking up the victory.

Things don't work out as he would have liked, however, as Rhino makes the save. Eventually, Violent By Design hits the ring with weapons in tow and the brawl picks up even more.

After that, Rich Swann and Willie Mack hit the ring and this place is getting turned upside down at this point as even more wrestlers involved in matches at Saturday's Hard To Kill show hits the ring and ringside area to duke it out, brawling as the PPV "go-home" show goes off the air.

That's how this week's show ends. Thanks for joining us and make sure to stop back by this weekend for IMPACT Hard To Kill results from Dallas, TX.