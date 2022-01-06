Update On What Samoa Joe Plans To Do Next

As previously reported, it was just revealed that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center.

Joe shortly after the news broke released a statement noting he was extremely fortunate and grateful for the talent he got to work with in recent months and he is excited about his future.

Joe was forced to relinquish the WWE NXT title in September 2021 due to an undisclosed injury.

On what he plans to do next, Fightful Select is reporting, “All of the sources spoken to at the Performance Center regarding Samoa Joe believe he will return to the ring outside WWE”

