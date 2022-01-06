Cody Rhodes Urges People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is urging his followers on social media to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The AEW EVP urged people to do it to protect not just themselves but others around them such as kids and babies. His plea comes as the US hits a milestone of 50 million positive cases, by far the highest of any nation in the world.

Omicron is spurring new fears as US infections begin to surge again, with infections still led by the highly transmissible Delta variant.