Samoa Joe Released By WWE

Samoa Joe has been released by WWE.

In June 2021, Joe was re-signed after Triple H was reportedly unhappy with his release and expressed immediate interest in his return.

Joe feuded with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, leading to a title match between them at TakeOver 36, where Joe defeated Kross to win the NXT Championship, becoming the first three-time champion Joe was forced to relinquish the title in September 2021 due to an undisclosed injury.

The news comes after a number of WWE Performance Center releases on Thursday. Below are those who have been released in the last 24 hours.

Danny Burch

Timothy Thatcher

Hideki Suzuki

William Regal

Cathy Corino

Scott Armstrong

George Carroll

Ryan Katz

Dave Kapoor

“Road Dogg” Brian James

Ace Steel

WWE released the following statement regarding the releases:

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

