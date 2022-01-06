Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer

Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful.

Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contract to join the backstage team on a more permanent basis. The contract was offered by the company and finished earlier this week.

Williams’ work has been receiving high praise and it is a role he previously done in IMPACT Wrestling.

Petey Williams PLANTS Matt Sydal With a Canadian Destroyer! | IMPACT Wrestling Redemption Highlights