Booker T Weighs In On Johnny Knoxville Entering The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has announced himself for the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match.

On Knoxville competing in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble:

“I do not. I do not care about Johnny Knoxville wanting to be in the Royal Rumble. Look, I don’t know why people are in an uproar about it, it’s the Rumble. It’s wrestling, let’s have some fun more than anything. Someone like Johnny Knoxville, star power, you know being at the Royal Rumble, you know, even him just saying he’s going to be in the Rumble, or declaring himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble. I hope a whole lot of other stars do the same exact thing because I’m waiting on my invitation. You know what I mean? So, it’s one of those types of deals.”

On celebrities being a part of wrestling:

“It’s all about, let’s say for instance, WrestleMania back in the day, it was all about the stars coming out and being a part of the show and making this thing bigger than life; bigger than the Super Bowl; bigger than the big Hollywood events. Everyone wants to be a part of this. So for me, someone like Johnny Knoxville, someone like Bad Bunny, back in my day, someone like Kevin Federline, you know, c’mon, he helped me beat John Cena! Should he have been in there in the match from a realistic perspective? Say for instance, if this was the UFC? Probably not, but it’s not! And it was perfect! It’s still memorable.”

On a celebrity taking someone else’s spot on the match: