Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder event

MLW issued the following:

Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21

See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21

Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a National Openweight Championship bout featuring Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A title fight months in the making is now official. Calvin Tankman has challenged Kane for the National Openweight Championship and Alex Kane has accepted.

Suffering several indignities at the hands of the Bomaye Fight Club’s Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas, Calvin Tankman has had to watch his back since September when Tankman turned down overtures to join Kane’s newly founded fight team.

Since turning down the Bomaye Fight Club’s recruitment, Kane has made the “Heavyweight Hustle” pay, including Kane costing Tankman a loss in the Opera Cup semi-finals as well as a parking lot altercation that resulted in Tankman being cuffed for felonious assault.

Now Tankman looks for retribution in the squared circle with designs on dethroning the “Suplex Assassin” in Dallas.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

What happens when Kane and Tankman clash for the National Openweight Championship? Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Mini Abismo Negro

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.