Cody Rhodes On Flaming Table Spot: "Maybe The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done"
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 06, 2022
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo.
"I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I've ever done. But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image, in terms of just that's how we do Dynamite. That specific incident wasn't so much about topping myself, I just hate in wrestling when you'll hear, "Oh, it's a street fight. It's a Tupelo Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever," and then it's just Basic Betty, it's checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account. And that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure people know that, if there's a Street Fight on AEW, it's a Street Fight. It's going to leave you with a lasting memory and, ultimately, I think we did that."
Jan 06
Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contra[...]
Jan 06 - WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that a source has told him[...]
Jan 06 - MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wres[...]
Jan 06
On This Day [1/6]: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns [2014] These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shirt that references a quip he said about Punk. On t[...]
Jan 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn't ideal. It's just, w[...]
Jan 06 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "The only time in the demo, in th[...]
Jan 06
Scott Armstrong Released From WWE Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenzy. Armstrong joined WWE in 2006 and was furloughe[...]
Jan 06
Sarah Schreiber Announces Engagement WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber took to Instagram on Wedne[...]
Jan 06 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI after his participation at WrestleKingdom 16 where he[...]
Jan 06 - During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the center of a golden X that was just like the one in the [...]
Jan 06
Goldberg Praises Big E and Bobby Lashley During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge fan of Big E, both personally and professionally. [...]
Jan 06
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the IMPACT Wrestling Twitch online streaming channel for free and is set to be the go-home show for th[...]
Jan 06 - Following his gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite last night after a botched landing while taking a chokeslam through a table from Luchasaurus, an update has been provided on Rey Fenix's condition from Br[...]
Jan 06
Gabe Sapolsky Released By WWE Gabe Sapolsky to be revealed as released among the WWE Performance Center staff. Sapolsky tweeted, “I don’t regret the ride that has to be over, but rather feel grateful for the miles tra[...]
Jan 06 - WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19. The company also announced that the Universal Ch[...]
Jan 06 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE. "I wouldn't want to go back to a tag team full time. There is somewhere down the line for[...]
Jan 06 - Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance at AEW Dynamite last night. Silkin met various members of the roster, as well as Tony Khan, who he thanked him for his hospitality. A good man @An[...]
Jan 06 - Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast Something To Wrestle to respond to some rumors that have been circulating about his absence from WWE backstage as of late. “To address some of the [...]
Jan 05 - We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newly signed Jake Atlas is also injured. A report fro[...]
Jan 05
Rey Fenix Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event of the live broadcast. Fenix grabbed his left arm[...]
Jan 05
AEW Dynamite Results (January 6 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! For the first time this year, and the first time on TBS, it's time for AEW Dynamite and what an episode to kick off the year and the TBS era we have in store![...]
