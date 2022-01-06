Sarah Schreiber Announces Engagement

Congratulations to @sarahschreib , her forever buddy, "Mr. Chad," and to the adorable puppy, of course, on the great news. 💍 https://t.co/iB2tMsrWjr

Congratulations to Sarah, her forever buddy, "Mr. Chad," and to the adorable puppy, of course, on the great news.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is now happily engaged!

WWE Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games

WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE[...] Jan 06 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE[...]

AEW Dynamite Delivers 1 Million Viewers For TBS Debut Show

The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, 1.010 million which is up from the 975,000 that la[...] Jan 06 - The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, 1.010 million which is up from the 975,000 that la[...]

Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer

Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contra[...] Jan 06 - Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last several months but recently signed a full-time contra[...]

Booker T Weighs In On Johnny Knoxville Entering The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has announced himself for the 2022 men’s Ro[...] Jan 06 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has announced himself for the 2022 men’s Ro[...]

WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia Soon, Possible Date Revealed

WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that a source has told him[...] Jan 06 - WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that a source has told him[...]

Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder event

MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wres[...] Jan 06 - MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wres[...]

On This Day [1/6]: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns [2014]

These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shirt that references a quip he said about Punk. On t[...] Jan 06 - These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shirt that references a quip he said about Punk. On t[...]

Nick Aldis Explains Why NWA Content Is Now Behind A Paywall

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn't ideal. It's just, w[...] Jan 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn't ideal. It's just, w[...]

Cody Rhodes On Flaming Table Spot: "Maybe The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done"

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) m[...] Jan 06 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) m[...]

Tony Khan Jokes About Making "One Sided" Wednesday Night War Documentary Called "76 To 1"

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "The only time in the demo, in th[...] Jan 06 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "The only time in the demo, in th[...]

Scott Armstrong Released From WWE

Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenzy. Armstrong joined WWE in 2006 and was furloughe[...] Jan 06 - Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenzy. Armstrong joined WWE in 2006 and was furloughe[...]

Jeff Cobb Reportedly Injured, To Undergo MRI Following Wrestle Kingdom 16

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI after his participation at WrestleKingdom 16 where he[...] Jan 06 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI after his participation at WrestleKingdom 16 where he[...]

Bron Breakker Didn't Know He'd Be Kicking Through Golden X Until Night Of New Year's Evil

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the center of a golden X that was just like the one in the [...] Jan 06 - During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the center of a golden X that was just like the one in the [...]

Goldberg Praises Big E and Bobby Lashley

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge fan of Big E, both personally and professionally. [...] Jan 06 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge fan of Big E, both personally and professionally. [...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the IMPACT Wrestling Twitch online streaming channel for free and is set to be the go-home show for th[...] Jan 06 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the IMPACT Wrestling Twitch online streaming channel for free and is set to be the go-home show for th[...]

Injury Update On Rey Fenix--- Not As Bad As Once Thought

Following his gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite last night after a botched landing while taking a chokeslam through a table from Luchasaurus, an update has been provided on Rey Fenix's condition from Br[...] Jan 06 - Following his gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite last night after a botched landing while taking a chokeslam through a table from Luchasaurus, an update has been provided on Rey Fenix's condition from Br[...]

Gabe Sapolsky Released By WWE

Gabe Sapolsky to be revealed as released among the WWE Performance Center staff. Sapolsky tweeted, “I don’t regret the ride that has to be over, but rather feel grateful for the miles tra[...] Jan 06 - Gabe Sapolsky to be revealed as released among the WWE Performance Center staff. Sapolsky tweeted, “I don’t regret the ride that has to be over, but rather feel grateful for the miles tra[...]

Roman Reigns Has Been Medically Cleared For WWE TV Return

WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19. The company also announced that the Universal Ch[...] Jan 06 - WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19. The company also announced that the Universal Ch[...]

W. Morrissey (Big Cass) Doesn't Want To Reunite With Enzo Amore--- Yet

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE. "I wouldn't want to go back to a tag team full time. There is somewhere down the line for[...] Jan 06 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE. "I wouldn't want to go back to a tag team full time. There is somewhere down the line for[...]

Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Attended Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance at AEW Dynamite last night. Silkin met various members of the roster, as well as Tony Khan, who he thanked him for his hospitality. A good man ⁦@An[...] Jan 06 - Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance at AEW Dynamite last night. Silkin met various members of the roster, as well as Tony Khan, who he thanked him for his hospitality. A good man ⁦@An[...]

Bruce Prichard On Rumors About His Absence: "Complete Horsesh**"

Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast Something To Wrestle to respond to some rumors that have been circulating about his absence from WWE backstage as of late. “To address some of the [...] Jan 06 - Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast Something To Wrestle to respond to some rumors that have been circulating about his absence from WWE backstage as of late. “To address some of the [...]

Newly Signed AEW Star Jake Atlas Injured During AEW Rampage Taping

We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newly signed Jake Atlas is also injured. A report fro[...] Jan 05 - We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newly signed Jake Atlas is also injured. A report fro[...]

Rey Fenix Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event of the live broadcast. Fenix grabbed his left arm[...] Jan 05 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event of the live broadcast. Fenix grabbed his left arm[...]