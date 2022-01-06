Roman Reigns Has Been Medically Cleared For WWE TV Return

WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The company also announced that the Universal Champion will appear on Friday’s SmackDown to confront Brock Lesnar.

Reigns was forced to pull out of his defense against Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view this past Sunday due the virus. Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match which became a Fatal 5-Way with Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship.

WWE are still keen to have Lesnar and Reigns clash in at least one more bout.