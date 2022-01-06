W. Morrissey (Big Cass) Doesn't Want To Reunite With Enzo Amore--- Yet

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE.

"I wouldn't want to go back to a tag team full time. There is somewhere down the line for me and Enzo to get back together, but I'm focused on a singles run right now. It's what I've always wanted and what I've always been destined to do. I need to take advantage of the opportunities now because I had a lot of opportunities that were thrown my way that I wasted and that's something I have to go to sleep with at night, knowing that. The opportunity is there for me to succeed as a singles star and it's going to happen and we're in the process of watching it happen. For me, going forward, singles is the way to go. For me, right now, where I'm at mentally, spiritually, emotionally, it's a way better fit for me to be out there on my own."

Morrissey has been enjoying a run in IMPACT Wrestling as of late, even entering into the main event scene.

