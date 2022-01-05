Newly Signed AEW Star Jake Atlas Injured During AEW Rampage Taping

We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newly signed Jake Atlas is also injured.

A report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider reveals that Atlas suffered a knee injury during his match with Adam Cole at the AEW Ramage taping on January 7. He landed awkwardly when Cole hit him with a superkick.

An audible was called when the match couldn't go on and cole got Atlas into a kneebar to tap for the win.

Atlas was helped to the back with it remaining unclear how bad his injury is.

Like Fenix, we will keep you updated.