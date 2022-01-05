It was all heart and no quit, and now @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are your new #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What a historic night here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/lsHyX8wOnP

This is their first reign as the champions.

It all came down to Alex Abrahantes setting up a table at ringside. Jurassica Express slammed Rey Fenix through the table with Jungle Boy pinning Penta El Zero Miedo to win the match to close the broadcast.

Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS.

» More News From This Feed

Jurassic Express Win AEW World Tag Team Titles On Dynamite

Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS. It all came down to Alex Abr[...] Jan 05 - Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS. It all came down to Alex Abr[...]

Jade Cargill Becomes First-Ever TBS Champion on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. At one point, Mercedes Martinez ran to [...] Jan 05 - Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. At one point, Mercedes Martinez ran to [...]

CM Punk Just Told MJF To Go To WWE On AEW Dynamite On TBS

During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF It all went down when Punk made his way down[...] Jan 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF It all went down when Punk made his way down[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to tonight's Dynamite. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - Jay Lethal &[...] Jan 05 - AEW taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to tonight's Dynamite. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - Jay Lethal &[...]

A Betty White Tribute Took Place Prior To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Dark: Elevation took place and a tribute to the late great Betty White took place. Justin Roberts came out wi[...] Jan 05 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Dark: Elevation took place and a tribute to the late great Betty White took place. Justin Roberts came out wi[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Retains World Title on AEW Dynamite Debut on TBS

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II has concluded. The rematch which saw AEW World Champion Page defend against Danielson opened t[...] Jan 05 - “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II has concluded. The rematch which saw AEW World Champion Page defend against Danielson opened t[...]

WWE NXT Draws Highest Viewership Since October For New Year’s Evil Special

Tuesday's December 5 New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 pulled in the best viewership since October 2021. The 2-hour broadcast which had a [...] Jan 05 - Tuesday's December 5 New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 pulled in the best viewership since October 2021. The 2-hour broadcast which had a [...]

Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch And More Released By WWE

A new report from Fightful reveals Timothy Thatcher from the Diamond Mine and Danny Burch have both been released from NXT. This is in addition to Hid[...] Jan 05 - A new report from Fightful reveals Timothy Thatcher from the Diamond Mine and Danny Burch have both been released from NXT. This is in addition to Hid[...]

NXT Star "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki Released By WWE

"Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE, according to Fightful. Suzuki was signed to the NXT brand in April 2021 as a coach at the Performa[...] Jan 05 - "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE, according to Fightful. Suzuki was signed to the NXT brand in April 2021 as a coach at the Performa[...]

WWE Releases Senior Vice President Of Consumer Products

Sarah Cummins, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Products has been released from the company. PWInsider reports Cummins had been working wi[...] Jan 05 - Sarah Cummins, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Products has been released from the company. PWInsider reports Cummins had been working wi[...]

Several More WWE NXT Releases Confirmed

In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today. - Chri[...] Jan 05 - In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today. - Chri[...]

William Regal Released By WWE Today

WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that R[...] Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that R[...]

Carmella Working Through An Injury

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that[...] Jan 05 - According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that[...]

Matt Striker Is Gone From IMPACT Wrestling, He's 'Disappointed'

Matt Striker has departed IMPACT Wrestling. Striker posted a tweet and later deleted it, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is[...] Jan 05 - Matt Striker has departed IMPACT Wrestling. Striker posted a tweet and later deleted it, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is[...]

WWE Has Made More Releases Today, Road Dogg, William Regal Gone

WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. WWE issued the following s[...] Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. WWE issued the following s[...]

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto Reveals COVID-19 'Nearly Ended' Him

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly [...] Jan 05 - Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly [...]

AEW Releases First Power Rankings Of 2022

AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champio[...] Jan 05 - AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champio[...]

Chris Jericho To Speak On Tonight's AEW Dynamite Debut On TBS

Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS si[...] Jan 05 - Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS si[...]

AEW Beach Break 2022 Date and Location Revealed

Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an int[...] Jan 05 - Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an int[...]

Kevin Owens’ Wife Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husb[...] Jan 05 - Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husb[...]

NWA Powerrr Is Returning To YouTube, New FITE TV Deal Launched

The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV whi[...] Jan 05 - The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV whi[...]

AEW Dynamite Moves To TBS Tonight, Final Announced Card

AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship[...] Jan 05 - AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship[...]

Sasha Banks Injury Update

Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live[...] Jan 05 - Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Two Results - January, 5, 2022

NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full resu[...] Jan 05 - NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full resu[...]