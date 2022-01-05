WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jurassic Express Win AEW World Tag Team Titles On Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2022
Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS.
It all came down to Alex Abrahantes setting up a table at ringside. Jurassica Express slammed Rey Fenix through the table with Jungle Boy pinning Penta El Zero Miedo to win the match to close the broadcast.
This is their first reign as the champions.
https://wrestlr.me/73201/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 05
Jan 05 - Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS. It all came down to Alex Abr[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. At one point, Mercedes Martinez ran to [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF It all went down when Punk made his way down[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - AEW taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to tonight's Dynamite. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - Jay Lethal &[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Dark: Elevation took place and a tribute to the late great Betty White took place. Justin Roberts came out wi[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II has concluded. The rematch which saw AEW World Champion Page defend against Danielson opened t[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Tuesday's December 5 New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 pulled in the best viewership since October 2021. The 2-hour broadcast which had a [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - A new report from Fightful reveals Timothy Thatcher from the Diamond Mine and Danny Burch have both been released from NXT. This is in addition to Hid[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE, according to Fightful. Suzuki was signed to the NXT brand in April 2021 as a coach at the Performa[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Sarah Cummins, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Products has been released from the company. PWInsider reports Cummins had been working wi[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today. - Chri[...]
Jan 05 William Regal Released By WWE Today WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that R[...]
Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that R[...]
Jan 05 Carmella Working Through An Injury According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that[...]
Jan 05 - According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Matt Striker has departed IMPACT Wrestling. Striker posted a tweet and later deleted it, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. WWE issued the following s[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champio[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS si[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an int[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husb[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV whi[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship[...]
Jan 05 Sasha Banks Injury Update Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live[...]
Jan 05 - Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full resu[...]
Jan 04
Jan 04 - Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π