CM Punk Just Told MJF To Go To WWE On AEW Dynamite On TBS

During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF

It all went down when Punk made his way down to the ring as MJF was about to one-on-one with Shawn Dean. Punk delivered a GTS on Dean which meant MJF lost the match due to a disqualification.

MJF then teased Punk referring to comparisons to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper and said that Piper main evented a WrestleMania and Punk has never.

MJF said he deveres respect otherwise he may well main event a WrestleMania, to which Punk fired back and told him "If you think the grass is greener over there go main event night four of a buy one get one extravaganza and get released."

MJF then announced that next week on Dynamite it will be Punk vs. Wardlow.