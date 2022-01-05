Matt Striker Is Gone From IMPACT Wrestling, He's 'Disappointed'

Striker posted a tweet and later deleted it, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done. I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”

Jurassic Express Win AEW World Tag Team Titles On Dynamite

Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS. It all came down to Alex Abrahantes setting up a table at ringside. Jurassica [...] Jan 05 - Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS. It all came down to Alex Abrahantes setting up a table at ringside. Jurassica [...]

Jade Cargill Becomes First-Ever TBS Champion on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. At one point, Mercedes Martinez ran to attempt to attack Soho but Thunder Rosa came out a[...] Jan 05 - Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. At one point, Mercedes Martinez ran to attempt to attack Soho but Thunder Rosa came out a[...]

CM Punk Just Told MJF To Go To WWE On AEW Dynamite On TBS

During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF It all went down when Punk made his way down to the ring as MJF was about to one-on-one with S[...] Jan 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS there was a hot hot hot confrontation between CM Punk and MJF It all went down when Punk made his way down to the ring as MJF was about to one-on-one with S[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to tonight's Dynamite. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower & Chris B[...] Jan 05 - AEW taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to tonight's Dynamite. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider: - Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower & Chris B[...]

A Betty White Tribute Took Place Prior To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Dark: Elevation took place and a tribute to the late great Betty White took place. Justin Roberts came out with an image of White’s image on screen and t[...] Jan 05 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Dark: Elevation took place and a tribute to the late great Betty White took place. Justin Roberts came out with an image of White’s image on screen and t[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Retains World Title on AEW Dynamite Debut on TBS

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II has concluded. The rematch which saw AEW World Champion Page defend against Danielson opened the very first AEW Dynamite episode on TBS. The ma[...] Jan 05 - “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II has concluded. The rematch which saw AEW World Champion Page defend against Danielson opened the very first AEW Dynamite episode on TBS. The ma[...]

WWE NXT Draws Highest Viewership Since October For New Year’s Evil Special

Tuesday's December 5 New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 pulled in the best viewership since October 2021. The 2-hour broadcast which had a commercial-free main event was watched by an avera[...] Jan 05 - Tuesday's December 5 New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 pulled in the best viewership since October 2021. The 2-hour broadcast which had a commercial-free main event was watched by an avera[...]

Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch And More Released By WWE

A new report from Fightful reveals Timothy Thatcher from the Diamond Mine and Danny Burch have both been released from NXT. This is in addition to Hideki Suzuki. Burch was currently in an NXT coachin[...] Jan 05 - A new report from Fightful reveals Timothy Thatcher from the Diamond Mine and Danny Burch have both been released from NXT. This is in addition to Hideki Suzuki. Burch was currently in an NXT coachin[...]

NXT Star "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki Released By WWE

"Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE, according to Fightful. Suzuki was signed to the NXT brand in April 2021 as a coach at the Performance Center, he would go on to become an on-screen [...] Jan 05 - "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE, according to Fightful. Suzuki was signed to the NXT brand in April 2021 as a coach at the Performance Center, he would go on to become an on-screen [...]

WWE Releases Senior Vice President Of Consumer Products

Sarah Cummins, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Products has been released from the company. PWInsider reports Cummins had been working with WWE since December 2018 and had a nearly decade[...] Jan 05 - Sarah Cummins, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Products has been released from the company. PWInsider reports Cummins had been working with WWE since December 2018 and had a nearly decade[...]

Several More WWE NXT Releases Confirmed

In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today. - Chris Guy (Ace Steel), a WWE Performance Center Coach.[...] Jan 05 - In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today. - Chris Guy (Ace Steel), a WWE Performance Center Coach.[...]

William Regal Released By WWE Today

WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that Road Dogg has been released from his position, and [...] Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. We reported earlier that Road Dogg has been released from his position, and [...]

Carmella Working Through An Injury

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that can work around the injury. Carmella even compete[...] Jan 05 - According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carmella is working through an injury. The report states that her appearances are being produced in ways that can work around the injury. Carmella even compete[...]

WWE Has Made More Releases Today, Road Dogg, William Regal Gone

WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. WWE issued the following statement saying "With the continued evolution of N[...] Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider. WWE issued the following statement saying "With the continued evolution of N[...]

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto Reveals COVID-19 'Nearly Ended' Him

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly ended" him. Here is what he posted: “COV[...] Jan 05 - Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly ended" him. Here is what he posted: “COV[...]

AEW Releases First Power Rankings Of 2022

AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champion Cody Rhodes TNT champion 1. Bryan Danielson2. [...] Jan 05 - AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champion Cody Rhodes TNT champion 1. Bryan Danielson2. [...]

Chris Jericho To Speak On Tonight's AEW Dynamite Debut On TBS

Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS since 1999. Jericho returned on last week’s e[...] Jan 05 - Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS since 1999. Jericho returned on last week’s e[...]

AEW Beach Break 2022 Date and Location Revealed

Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, and stated,[...] Jan 05 - Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, and stated,[...]

Kevin Owens’ Wife Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husband Kevin Owens in jeopardy for next week's WWE RA[...] Jan 05 - Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husband Kevin Owens in jeopardy for next week's WWE RA[...]

NWA Powerrr Is Returning To YouTube, New FITE TV Deal Launched

The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV which requires a subscription to watch. Going forwar[...] Jan 05 - The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV which requires a subscription to watch. Going forwar[...]

AEW Dynamite Moves To TBS Tonight, Final Announced Card

AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship rematch featuring champion Hangman Adam Page vs. [...] Jan 05 - AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship rematch featuring champion Hangman Adam Page vs. [...]

Sasha Banks Injury Update

Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live event during her match with Charlotte Flair in Fa[...] Jan 05 - Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live event during her match with Charlotte Flair in Fa[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Two Results - January, 5, 2022

NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full results: - Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Maka[...] Jan 05 - NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full results: - Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Maka[...]