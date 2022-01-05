Former WWE Superstar Kalisto Reveals COVID-19 'Nearly Ended' Him

“COVID nearly ended me..the whole month of August i was hospitalized…dodging death again in my life, nearly having two heart attacks on top of covid and stomach ulcer, only had a day to prepare for my return on tv…beyond my belief I thought I never get this bad, but i took that as a sign, really trained hard and rolled the dice and Lucha. 2022 is all I focus on…LUCHA always like there’s no tomorrow.. LUCHA is my life and my LIFE is LUCHA.. #onemorego #gloat #lucha stay safe everyone #greatful #blessed everyone deserves the world.”

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol revealed in a post on social media that his battle with COVID-19 in August of 2021 "nearly ended" him.

AEW Releases First Power Rankings Of 2022

AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champion Cody Rhodes TNT champion 1. Bryan Danielson2. [...] Jan 05 - AEW has released their first power rankings for 2020 ahead of tonight's Dynamite debut on TBS MEN’S DIVISION Adam Page AEW world champion Cody Rhodes TNT champion 1. Bryan Danielson2. [...]

Chris Jericho To Speak On Tonight's AEW Dynamite Debut On TBS

Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS since 1999. Jericho returned on last week’s e[...] Jan 05 - Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS since 1999. Jericho returned on last week’s e[...]

AEW Beach Break 2022 Date and Location Revealed

Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, and stated,[...] Jan 05 - Tony Khan has announced that the 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26 in Cleveland, OH. Khan revealed the news during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, and stated,[...]

Kevin Owens’ Wife Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husband Kevin Owens in jeopardy for next week's WWE RA[...] Jan 05 - Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This of course could put her husband Kevin Owens in jeopardy for next week's WWE RA[...]

NWA Powerrr Is Returning To YouTube, New FITE TV Deal Launched

The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV which requires a subscription to watch. Going forwar[...] Jan 05 - The NWA announced today that their Powerrr series will be returning to YouTube along with NWA USA. In recent months the show was airing on FITE TV which requires a subscription to watch. Going forwar[...]

AEW Dynamite Moves To TBS Tonight, Final Announced Card

AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship rematch featuring champion Hangman Adam Page vs. [...] Jan 05 - AEW Dynamite moves to TBS tonight at 8 PM EST. As you would expect the show is loaded with the big talking point set to be the AEW World Championship rematch featuring champion Hangman Adam Page vs. [...]

Sasha Banks Injury Update

Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live event during her match with Charlotte Flair in Fa[...] Jan 05 - Sasha Banks is dealing with a sprained leg according to a report from PWInsider. We reported over the weekend that Banks suffered an injury at a live event during her match with Charlotte Flair in Fa[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Two Results - January, 5, 2022

NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full results: - Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Maka[...] Jan 05 - NJPW presented night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this morning live on NJPW World and Fite TV. Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co here are the full results: - Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Maka[...]

Tony Khan Is Teasing A Big Signing To AEW For 2022

Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...] Jan 04 - Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...]

Rick Steiner Celebrates With His Son After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off Air

Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son[...] Jan 04 - Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son[...]

Bron Breakker Is NEW WWE NXT Champion

Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...] Jan 04 - Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...]

Matt Jackson Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...] Jan 04 - The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...]

WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2022 Results - January 4, 2022

WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Results (January 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: New Year'[...] Jan 04 - WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Results (January 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: New Year'[...]

Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 Tournament Announced

The Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning in 2022. During Tuesday's New Year's Evil episode of NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in two we[...] Jan 04 - The Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning in 2022. During Tuesday's New Year's Evil episode of NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in two we[...]

Carmelo Hayes Unifies NXT North American & Cruiserweight Title At New Year’s Evil

A unified North American Champion was crowned at NXT New Year's Evil 2022. In a great back-and-forth match that witnessed the crowd chanting “holy sh*t,” as both men pulled out all the st[...] Jan 04 - A unified North American Champion was crowned at NXT New Year's Evil 2022. In a great back-and-forth match that witnessed the crowd chanting “holy sh*t,” as both men pulled out all the st[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 4 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...] Jan 04 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...]

WWE Changes Seth Rollins' Ring Name

WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...] Jan 04 - WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...]

First Judge Announced For Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson II World Title Match

The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...] Jan 04 - The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...]

Which Match Will Air Commercial-Free During Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil?

WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...] Jan 04 - WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...]

Booker T Stepping Back Into The Wrestling Ring To Compete

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...] Jan 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...]

The Rock Reveals When XFL Training Camps Will Begin

XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...] Jan 04 - XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals His Biggest Issue With Wrestling Stars Today

During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...] Jan 04 - During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...]

Jake Atlas Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...] Jan 04 - Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...]