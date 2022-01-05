WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chris Jericho To Speak On Tonight's AEW Dynamite Debut On TBS
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2022
Chris Jericho is set to appear on tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS.
The company is hyping his appearance as the first time he has spoken on TBS since 1999.
Jericho returned on last week’s episode following a tour with his band Fozzy. During his time away he was also hospitalized for a couple of days in the United Kingdom.
