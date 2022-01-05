Kevin Owens’ Wife Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Owens’ wife Karina revealed on her official Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

This of course could put her husband Kevin Owens in jeopardy for next week's WWE RAW. Additionally, their son Owen has also started to show symptoms.

Kevin Owens recently opted to stay with WWE instead of entering free agency. He signed a new multi-year deal with WWE just before Christmas 2021.

We wish the family all the best in their recovery.