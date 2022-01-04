WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tony Khan Is Teasing A Big Signing To AEW For 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2022
Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW.
During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wrestler he would like to sign and if they are based in North America.
Khan mentioned some of the recent big signings and then said of a dream signing for 2022, “they are in North America and they’re coming and pretty soon and it’s gonna be awesome. I’m very excited.’
Tony Khan Is Teasing A Big Signing To AEW For 2022 Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...]
Jan 04 - Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...]
Jan 04 - Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son[...]
Jan 04
Bron Breakker Is NEW WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...]
Jan 04 - Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...]
Jan 04
Matt Jackson Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...]
Jan 04 - The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...]
Jan 04 - WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Results (January 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: New Year'[...]
Jan 04 - The Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning in 2022. During Tuesday's New Year's Evil episode of NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in two we[...]
Jan 04 - A unified North American Champion was crowned at NXT New Year's Evil 2022. In a great back-and-forth match that witnessed the crowd chanting “holy sh*t,” as both men pulled out all the st[...]
Jan 04
AEW Dark Results (January 4 2022) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...]
Jan 04 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...]
Jan 04
WWE Changes Seth Rollins' Ring Name WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...]
Jan 04 - WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...]
Jan 04 - The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...]
Jan 04 - WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...]
Jan 04 - XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...]
Jan 04 - During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...]
Jan 04
Jake Atlas Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...]
Jan 04 - Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...]
Jan 04
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Next Week's WWE RAW WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...]
Jan 04 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...]
Jan 04 - NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show. The matches are: - Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi[...]
Jan 04 - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place du[...]
Jan 04 - AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, during which he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. Cody Rhodes on [...]
Jan 04
All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...]
Jan 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...]
Jan 04 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the new year with their annual event at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 16! Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 Results - Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima [...]
Jan 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com suffered some technical difficulties today and was out of action for a number of hours. We received many reports from our loyal readers wondering why the website was offline. [...]
Jan 03 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. NEXT [...]
Jan 03 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the W[...]