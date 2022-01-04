WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rick Steiner Celebrates With His Son After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off Air
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2022
Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday.
Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son and also the first time that Rick has been in a WWE ring since the early 90s.
