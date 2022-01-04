Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 Tournament Announced

During the 2021 tournament, MSK won it for the men and Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai for the women.

The winning team will win the Dusty Cup trophy and also a shot at the NXT Tag Team titles.

During Tuesday's New Year's Evil episode of NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in two weeks, January 18, while the women's tournament will commence in February.

The Men's And Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning in 2022.

Tony Khan Is Teasing A Big Signing To AEW For 2022

Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...] Jan 04 - Tony Khan is on the verge of making a dream signing for AEW. During an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 and iHeartRadio to promote AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ Khan was asked if he had a dream wr[...]

Rick Steiner Celebrates With His Son After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off Air

Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son[...] Jan 04 - Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was at ringside to watch his son Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. Following the USA Network broadcast, Rick hugged his son[...]

Bron Breakker Is NEW WWE NXT Champion

Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...] Jan 04 - Bron Breakker is the new face of WWE NXT 2.0! During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast, in the main event, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Br[...]

Matt Jackson Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...] Jan 04 - The new year has not got off to a great start for AEW star Matt Jackson who has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Young Bucks revealed the news on their Twitter bio, “Loyal to a[...]

WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2022 Results - January 4, 2022

WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Results (January 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: New Year'[...] Jan 04 - WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Results (January 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: New Year'[...]

Carmelo Hayes Unifies NXT North American & Cruiserweight Title At New Year’s Evil

A unified North American Champion was crowned at NXT New Year's Evil 2022. In a great back-and-forth match that witnessed the crowd chanting “holy sh*t,” as both men pulled out all the st[...] Jan 04 - A unified North American Champion was crowned at NXT New Year's Evil 2022. In a great back-and-forth match that witnessed the crowd chanting “holy sh*t,” as both men pulled out all the st[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 4 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...] Jan 04 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz &[...]

WWE Changes Seth Rollins' Ring Name

WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...] Jan 04 - WWE has updated Seth Rollins‘ ring name. The official WWE website has Rollins listed as now Seth "Freakin" Rollins on their roster page, WWE Shop and his Superstar profile has been updated to r[...]

First Judge Announced For Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson II World Title Match

The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...] Jan 04 - The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...]

Which Match Will Air Commercial-Free During Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil?

WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...] Jan 04 - WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...]

Booker T Stepping Back Into The Wrestling Ring To Compete

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...] Jan 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...]

The Rock Reveals When XFL Training Camps Will Begin

XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...] Jan 04 - XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals His Biggest Issue With Wrestling Stars Today

During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...] Jan 04 - During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...]

Jake Atlas Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...] Jan 04 - Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...]

Brock Lesnar Advertised For Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...] Jan 04 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...]

Three Kickoff Matches Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 Card

NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show. The matches are: - Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi[...] Jan 04 - NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show. The matches are: - Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi[...]

Update On Drew McIntyre Taking Time Off WWE Television

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place du[...] Jan 04 - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place du[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses AEW’s Plans for 2022 and Younger Talent

AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, during which he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. Cody Rhodes on [...] Jan 04 - AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, during which he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. Cody Rhodes on [...]

All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2

New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...] Jan 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One Results - January, 4, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the new year with their annual event at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 16! Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 Results - Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima [...] Jan 04 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the new year with their annual event at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 16! Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 Results - Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Back Online, Apology For Outage

"Alexa Bliss' Journey Back to Raw" Set to Begin Next Monday

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. NEXT [...] Jan 03 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. NEXT [...]

Bobby Lashley Set to Challenge Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the W[...] Jan 03 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the W[...]