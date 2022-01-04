AEW Dark Results (January 4 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark and this is our first of 2022. AEW have booked 12 matches on this show (too many!) so with no time to waste, and Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Tony Nese defeated Alan '5' Angels w/ -1 via Pinfall (6:46)

The premier athlete, Tony Nese, gets us started on AEW Dark which is back at Daily's place this week and he has a big match against Alan Angels to start us off. 5 is accompanied to the ring by -1 and both men start off with some mat wrestling before Nese gets the advantage from some cheap shots in the corner but Angels is soon fighting back and showing what he's capable of. Nese takes over following a punch to the throat and then Angels dodges a Moonsault but Nese takes 5 out on the ropes to keep him in trouble but Angels comes back with a Sunset flip only for Nese to roll through and hit the rolling side kick to the face. He beats 5 down and then sets up for a Superplex and Angels has to come to life to fight him off twice and then flies in with a Crossbody and then some nice kicks and he gets a two from a Springboard Moonsault Press. Nese gets rolled up for two and then he hits a Piledriver from nowhere and Alan still kicks out. A's in the chat for that one! Angels comes back and flattens Nese on the apron but it isn't long before Nese has control once again and he Suplexes Angels into the Turnbuckles and then hits the Running Knee with his Tiny Knees and Tony Nese wins again. Send Hook!

Anna Jay w/ Tay Conti & - 1 defeated Dreamgirl Ellie via Submission (1:31)

-1 has returned for a second match running and he joins Tay Conti in the corner of Anna Jay who is showing the wounds from the match her and Tay had against PeneloBunny (Not Bunnelope). Anna suffers early on as Dreamgirl Ellie gets an early advantage but -1 won't accept two losses in a row for his group so Anna wraps Dreamgirl Ellie in the Queenslayer and gets the victory!

The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn) defeated Austin Green, Rolando Perez & Donnie Primetime via Pinfall (3:06)

The two Austin's start this match off and Austin Green is bigger and stronger so Colten has a go and they both get pushed away buy Green. Billy comes in to show the Ass Boys how it's done and even he can't get Austin Green down immediately as Billy gets sent backwards when he tries a shoulder tackle. Billy finally gets some momentum so he tags out to Colten and both he and Austin get embarrassed again by Austin Green. Green brings in his partners and it's a big mistake as within seconds, Austin hits the Quickdraw on Donnie Primetime and Gunn Club get the win!

Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi via Submission (1:39)

Marina Shafir returns to AEW Dark and has a much easier draw this time having lost to Kris Statlander last time. This time she faces off with the 0-6 Valentina Rossi and despite taking some offence from Valentina, Marina soon is showing off her MMA background with body shots and Judo throws and then she locks in a Body Scissors and taps out her opponent.

Bobby Fish defeated Ryzin via Pinfall (2:08)

Ryzin finally makes his AEW return and if we don't get a BTE seg with him, Nyla and Vickie then I'm upset. In the ring though, Ryzin has a tough match against Bobby Fish to deal with and despite looking a good match early on, Bobby is soon working over Ryzin, in particular his legs. Bobby hits a sliding Elbow strike to rock Ryzin and follow it with some big shots with his hands and feet and an Exploder into the ropes and then Fish finishes it with one final big head kick.

Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander & Red Velvet defeated Renee Michelle, Marina Tucker & Sofia Castillo via Submission (2:44)

This is a weird trios match as it's here to basically exacerbate the issues between Kris and Leyla. That's evident immediately from the entrances. Velvet starts off hot taking out Tucker but as she goes to tag in Kris, Hirsch tags herself in. Hirsch then goes to tag out and refuses to tag in Statlander and tags Velvet in the face instead. Red Velvet gets caught by Renee Michelle and her and her team take over the match, keeping Velvet down in their corner and exchanging tags. Castillo takes out Hirsch on the outside and then Velvet escapes to make the tag to Statlander who has the match under control and probably won until Hirsch blind tags herself in and then steals the win with a Juji Gatame on Renee Michelle's lifeless body to get the submission victory.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Blanco Loco & Axton Ray via Pinfall (3:03)

Caster comes out with an okay rap for the night and then the match gets underway with Bowens & Caster dominating Axton Ray in their corner and exchanging quick tags. Ray fights back with a Heel Kick on Caster and that brings in Blanco Loco who eats a Caster Dropkick. The Acclaimed take over once again with Bowens being the main aggressor, beating down Blanco Loco and then he brings in Caster for a double suplex. Axton Ray eventually tags into the match and has Caster & Bowens in trouble but not for long as Caster takes over and then they finish the match with the Caster mic drop.

Jamie Hayter defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall (3:35)

Jamie Hayter hasn't wrestled too much recently so it's a privilege to see her here on AEW Dark as she matches up with the tall Madi Wrenkowski. Madi thinks she can outwrestle Hayter and that's a mistake as Jamie shows off her ability to work on the mat. When the match turns into a striking battle, Jamie is once again the better woman as she chops Madi relentlessly. Jamie has been dominating this match from the opening bell so when Madi finally makes a comeback it's somewhat of a shock. Madi hits a powerful clothesline but that's as good as it gets. She tries to follow up with strikes and Hayter once again shows why that was a mistake. She finishes Madi off with the Sheer Drop Brainbuster and gets her year off to a good start!

Dante Martin defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (2:57)

Dante Martin comes out whilst Taz reminds us why he's so upset with him because of the whole Team Taz contract situation. Chandler Hopkins meanwhile must be wishing he could get out of the contract for this match as Dante has him in all kinds of trouble but he manages to hit a Flatliner on Martin to get back into the match. He follows with ground and pound and gets a two from an Enzuigiri but Dante then remembers he's quick and dodges everything Hopkins throws at him and flattens him with a Dropkick. Dante sends Hopkins to the outside, follows with a Tope and then quickly finishes with the Nosedive to get the win.

Sammy Guevara defeated Ho Ho Lun via Pinfall (4:10)

Sammy time as he gets a warm up for his Cody rematch against Ho Ho Lun. Ho Ho should have been around for Christmas as the jokes are now out of season but Sammy grounds him with mat returns once the bell rings. This is a much more slow and methodical performance from Sammy to begin with but Lun begins to fight back only for Sammy's chops to get him back on top. Sammy hits his Backflip Dropkick and then teases a dive but he fakes out Lun and then hip tosses him when Lun returns to the ring. Lun takes over with an eye rake and some quick strikes and then a Missile Dropkick from the middle rope. Ho Ho beats Sammy down for a while but Sammy escapes a brainbuster and then hits a Clothesline and Back Elbow. He follows with a Knee Strike and the GTH before winning with the Cross Rhodes! Watch your back Cody!

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana w/ -1 via Submission (4:46)

-1 makes his third appearance of the night and I hope he got triple pay. Powerhouse Hobbs faces off against Colt Cabana and you fear for Cabana. Cabana tries to be funny to distract Hobbs and catch him with an early shoulder tackle but Hobbs is an immovable object and immediately takes over the match. Colt tries every cute technique in the book like rolling out of the ring and trying to get your opponent to follow you before getting the jump on them when you return but Hobbs is too smart and strong for that and Trucks Cabana as he really begins to dominate. The crowd fire Colt up and he tries to fight back with some strikes but even the Bionic Elbow doesn't drop Hobbs and then Cabana gets caught on the Flying Apple and thrown to the Mat. Hobbs hits a huge Spinebuster but Colt kicks out. Eventually, Colt tries for a Moonsault and misses and Colt taps him out with the Torture Rack.

I have to say, I fkng love @TrueWillieHobbs bringing back the Torture Rack finisher. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/umsbJYIktW — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 5, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake w/ Cezar Bononi via Pinfall (6:04)

Brian Pillman Jr and JD Drake get the main event of this first episode of AEW Dark in 2022 as Pillman prepares for his loss to Malakai Black tomorrow night. Pillman has a portion of the crowd loudly in his corner as he goes to work against JD and has him in trouble with some big Arm Drags but JD fights back and briefly has Pillman in trouble only for Pillman to snatch back control. JD ends up on the outside and Pillman follows with a dive but gets distracted by Cezar Bononi on the outside and JD takes over more permanently. Bononi lays in some cheap shots when JD distracts the ref and Pillman seems to be in trouble as Drake beats him around the ring. He chokes Pillman with his shirt and then Pillman begins to fight back with chops. Drake shuts him down again with a sleeper and Pillman powers out. Brian begins to fire up, stringing some offence together and even taking out Bononi on the outside before he hits Air Pillman to get the win.

And that's Dark. See you tomorrow for AEW Dynamite where I guarantee Pillman won't be leaving as winner. Follow me on Twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and have a good evening. Adios.