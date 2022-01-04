Which Match Will Air Commercial-Free During Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2022
WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network.
Below are the matches set for tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil 2022:
- NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez - NXT Cruiserweight & North American Championship Unification Match: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes - MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium - AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller
