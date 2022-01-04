Brock Lesnar Advertised For Next Week's WWE RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2022
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The New WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW!”
Lesnar was recently internally moved to the RAW roster but will still be presented as "free agent" so he can return to SmackDown at some stage to resume his storyline with Roman Reigns.
Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble later this month.
