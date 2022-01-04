Three Kickoff Matches Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 Card

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan tomorrow (2 am EST).

NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show.

First Judge Announced For Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson II World Title Match

The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...] Jan 04 - The first judge for the upcoming rematch for the AEW World Championship between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been announced. "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed will serve as one of[...]

Which Match Will Air Commercial-Free During Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil?

WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...] Jan 04 - WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be a commercial-free match on USA Network. Below are the matches set for tonight's NX[...]

Booker T Stepping Back Into The Wrestling Ring To Compete

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...] Jan 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be stepping back into the ring to compete very soon. His ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion announced recently that Booker will team with protégé Gaspa[...]

The Rock Reveals When XFL Training Camps Will Begin

XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...] Jan 04 - XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their training camps in one year! The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals His Biggest Issue With Wrestling Stars Today

During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...] Jan 04 - During the first episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW talent Jake Roberts discussed the importance of credibility in wrestling, revealed his biggest issue is with the current wres[...]

Jake Atlas Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...] Jan 04 - Jake Atlas is officially All Elite! AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that the former WWE NXT star has signed a full-time contract to join the company. Khan tweeted, “Congratul[...]

Brock Lesnar Advertised For Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...] Jan 04 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE RAW as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The announcement from the arena read, “JUST ANNOUNCED! The [...]

Three Kickoff Matches Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 Card

NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show. The matches are: - Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi[...] Jan 04 - NJPW has announced night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start main show. The matches are: - Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi[...]

Update On Drew McIntyre Taking Time Off WWE Television

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place du[...] Jan 04 - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place du[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses AEW’s Plans for 2022 and Younger Talent

AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, during which he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. Cody Rhodes on [...] Jan 04 - AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, during which he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. Cody Rhodes on [...]

All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2

New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...] Jan 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The main event will feature Will Ospreay challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Below is the full c[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One Results - January, 4, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the new year with their annual event at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 16! Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 Results - Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima [...] Jan 04 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the new year with their annual event at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 16! Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 Results - Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Back Online, Apology For Outage

WrestlingNewsSource.com suffered some technical difficulties today and was out of action for a number of hours. We received many reports from our loyal readers wondering why the website was offline. [...] Jan 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com suffered some technical difficulties today and was out of action for a number of hours. We received many reports from our loyal readers wondering why the website was offline. [...]

"Alexa Bliss' Journey Back to Raw" Set to Begin Next Monday

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. NEXT [...] Jan 03 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. NEXT [...]

Bobby Lashley Set to Challenge Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the W[...] Jan 03 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the W[...]

Mixed Tag Team Match Announced for Royal Rumble PPV

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that The Miz and Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin will take on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble pay-per-[...] Jan 03 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that The Miz and Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin will take on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble pay-per-[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results - January 3, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (January 3, 2022): Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. We open with a video that [...] Jan 03 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (January 3, 2022): Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. We open with a video that [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - January 3, 2022

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for the very first AEW show of the year as AEW Dark Elevation premieres it's 44th episode from the home of AEW, Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.[...] Jan 03 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for the very first AEW show of the year as AEW Dark Elevation premieres it's 44th episode from the home of AEW, Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.[...]

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Will Have Limited Commercial Breaks

Tuesday's WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special is set to have limited commercial breaks. The show will air on USA Network and the news regarding the limited commercials was revealed by Andrew Zarian[...] Jan 03 - Tuesday's WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special is set to have limited commercial breaks. The show will air on USA Network and the news regarding the limited commercials was revealed by Andrew Zarian[...]

Second Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts Special

AEW has announced a second match for the upcoming Battle of the Belts special this Saturday night on TNT. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. As of this report, the o[...] Jan 03 - AEW has announced a second match for the upcoming Battle of the Belts special this Saturday night on TNT. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. As of this report, the o[...]

Huge Main Event Scheduled For Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that the original planned main event for Day 1 will take place on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match is sc[...] Jan 03 - WWE has announced that the original planned main event for Day 1 will take place on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match is sc[...]

📺 WATCH: Being The Elite #288: Accidental Or On Purpose?

The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which is titled "Accidental Or On Purpose?" The description reads as follows: "Did Kyle hit Adam on accident or on purpose? The Dark Order return to a f[...] Jan 03 - The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which is titled "Accidental Or On Purpose?" The description reads as follows: "Did Kyle hit Adam on accident or on purpose? The Dark Order return to a f[...]

Angelo Dawkins Wasn't Disappointed In Lack of WrestleMania Appearance, Says He's "A Very Patient Guy"

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania. "Nah. Not at all. Everything happens f[...] Jan 03 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania. "Nah. Not at all. Everything happens f[...]

Summer Rae Appears On Cryptocurrency Podcast, Talks WWE Run, Not Owning Her Name Anymore

Summer Rae recently spoke with Matthew J. Moore for the Cryptocurrency podcast, where she spoke about her former ring name. “So I was in WWE for six years. I’ve been out for about four [...] Jan 03 - Summer Rae recently spoke with Matthew J. Moore for the Cryptocurrency podcast, where she spoke about her former ring name. “So I was in WWE for six years. I’ve been out for about four [...]