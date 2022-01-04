Update On Drew McIntyre Taking Time Off WWE Television

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is off the road for now.

In a report from PWInsider, they reveal the former WWE Champion is dealing with a legitimate neck issue and the storyline angle that took place during Day 1 last Saturday was the company's way of writing him off WWE television.

PWInsider noted he’s waiting for medical tests to be done on his neck before he can return to any kind of action.

Those tests are due later this week.