During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the upcoming return of former three-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss.

"Alexa Bliss' Journey Back to Raw" Set to Begin Next Monday

Bobby Lashley Set to Challenge Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Mixed Tag Team Match Announced for Royal Rumble PPV

WWE Monday Night RAW Results - January 3, 2022

AEW Dark Elevation Results - January 3, 2022

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Will Have Limited Commercial Breaks

Second Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts Special

Huge Main Event Scheduled For Tonight's WWE RAW

📺 WATCH: Being The Elite #288: Accidental Or On Purpose?

Angelo Dawkins Wasn't Disappointed In Lack of WrestleMania Appearance, Says He's "A Very Patient Guy"

Summer Rae Appears On Cryptocurrency Podcast, Talks WWE Run, Not Owning Her Name Anymore

How Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Learned To Breathe Fire

Maria Kanellis Reveals Details Of Upcoming ROH Women's Documentary

Kurt Angle Calls Vince Russo & The Carter Family The Unsung Heroes Of TNA

On This Day [1/3]: WWF Championship Match - The Big Show vs. Triple H [2000]

Kazuchika Okada Wants To Wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

📺 WATCH: Triple H Appears On NBC Nightly News

Jeff Jarrett Teaming With FITE TV For New #PickAFITE Initiative

NXT Star Will Be At WWE RAW Tonight

Chris Jericho's Band Fozzy Has A New Drummer

Ember Moon Announces First Post-WWE Appearance

New ROH Women’s Documentary This Month, Big Announcement Coming Soon

All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1

Brock Lesnar Update, Appearing On WWE RAW Tonight?

