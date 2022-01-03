WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

How Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Learned To Breathe Fire

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 03, 2022

How Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Learned To Breathe Fire

Brian LaPalme was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about teaching Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat how to breathe fire.

What I heard back then and how many years ago was that? That was 1991 and now we’re in — we’re almost in 2022 so how many years was that? A long time ago. So what I had heard through Ricky [Steamboat] and Bruce Prichard was that they reached out to a lot of people to find someone who would be willing to teach and they found no one. No one. No one was willing to teach them how to do what we call ‘The Volcano’. ‘The Volcano’ is when you blow the fire out of your mouth, you know? And I would do like a circus tent in the 1980s or 90s in a big arena, I would do like 25 feet of fire right up the roof of the tent or you know, right up in a coliseum, in an arena, 25 feet of fire. So pretty amazing so they couldn’t find anyone. Now this was 1991 and it was the WWF, the World Wrestling Federation and I think they’re still in the same place in Connecticut I’m assuming. You can correct me but aren’t they in Stamford, Connecticut? All right, so do you know what is in Bridgeport, Connecticut? The Barnum Museum is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, P.T. Barnum so evidently after being told, ‘No, no, no, no’ by all these people, someone in the WWF management said, ‘Well right here in Connecticut, we have the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Connecticut’ so they reached out to the curator of the museum who is Robert Pelton, Bob Pelton and they said, ‘Do you know a fire eater that could teach one of our wrestlers how to do that volcano?’ And Bob Pelton was also a circus fan, that’s why he was the curator of the Barnum Museum because he loved the circus so, in the 80s when I was with Roberts Brothers Circus and then in the 90s, the early 90s when I was with Allan C. Hill’s Great American Circus, we always played Connecticut so you know, Bob Pelton knew me and knew that Brian LaPalme was the fire eater so, when they called him and said, you know, ‘Do you know anyone?’ One name — I was the only [one] who was doing the fire eating at that time so he said, ‘Yes. You want Brian LaPalme’ and not only did he say, you know, ‘You want Brian LaPalme,’ he said, ‘And Brian LaPalme is working for the circus producer Allan C. Hill and his suite of offices is in Sarasota, Florida and here’s the number for Allan C. Hill’s Great American Circus’ so, Bob gave them all that information and then I got a call from a guy named Bruce Prichard and you know, he said, ‘Could you do this?’ And I said, ‘I’m not a wrestling guy. I don’t know who Ricky The Dragon Steamboat is but, if he’s intelligent and if he’s willing to listen to me’ because blowing fire, you know, fire is real. It’s not plastic, it’s fire. You can get burned.

In my career, I was burned badly one time so this is real and I said, ‘Not only must he be very intelligent but he must also, you know, not be a –’ I don’t know. I don’t know the words I used. ‘He must not be a star who thinks he knows it all. He must — everything I tell him: Take a deep breath now, tilt your head back now. Everything I tell him, he must do, you know? No hesitation’ and he said, ‘Oh no, this guy will commit to doing this and he’ll be excellent. He’ll be a great student’ and I said, ‘Okay’ and I remember, there was no negotiating on the price. I said, ‘This is the amount of money I need’ and he said, ‘Okay’ and he said, ‘We’ll fly, myself –’ Bruce Prichard — ‘and Ricky will fly out to West Palm Beach, Florida’ and that’s where the circus, we were gonna be playing a two-day stand in West Palm Beach and he said, ‘You can do this in two days?’ I said, ‘If the guy is any good and will listen to me and practice, yes. I can certainly teach him in two days so you’ll give me this amount of money and at the end of the two days, he will be able to blow fire.’ I said, ‘Now I don’t need to teach him how to eat fire. You just want him to blow fire, to do a volcano?’ ‘Yes, that’s all we want him to do. He doesn’t need to put a torch in his mouth. He just needs to be able to blow a volcano’ and I said, ‘Yes, absolutely’ so that’s how that happened.

[Ricky Steamboat & I left an impression on each other] and I remember his [then] wife Bonnie [Hastings] kept in touch with me for a couple of years. She would write letters and I would write letters and after the two days I had in Florida with Ricky, I never saw him again. But Bonnie, Bonnie would come to the shows every year when we would be around North Carolina and she brought her son little Ricky. So this is back in 1991, 1992, 1993 so I did get to see her once a year and she’d bring her little boy with her and she would write me some letters sometimes during the year so I got to stay in touch with Ricky through his lovely wife Bonnie and got to, you know, meet his son. Again, this is in the early 90s so yeah, very nice people. The whole family, very nice and again, Ricky was just wonderful to work with, very bright and whatever I would tell him to do, he did it and at the end of those two days, he was blowing amazing fire volcanoes so, you know, that — you can’t teach someone that won’t learn or someone that has an attitude so, you know, he was someone that did wanna learn and he had no attitude. Even though he was a wrestling star, he showed me no attitude. When I asked him to do something, he did it and because he did, he learned something, you know, that might take me, you know, a few weeks to teach someone else, he was able to learn that dangerous stunt in two days.

You know, Ricky [Steamboat] had to do interviews in his life because he was a performer, you know? Wrestler and performer so, that interview that you read, that sounds like a fun interview and that sounds like, you know, what you would put in a movie. ‘Oh my gosh and this guy who has been doing this for 20 years, all of a sudden he burned up and I turned to Bruce and said oh no, you call Vince. This guy — I’m not doing — this guy’s been doing this forever’ but, I have no recollection of that [accidentally setting myself on fire] at all. I have no recollection of — you know, again, I’d been doing that since 1976, two times a day for eight months of every year. So you know, I showed him about the wind and I said, ‘This is what can happen if the wind is not at your back.’ I turned, the wind blew the fire towards me and then I corrected my position. So no burns, no pink and definitely, definitely, Brian LaPalme was not running around in a parking lot with his face on fire. In fact I have never — the only time — you know, I had one little accident in 2011 because someone gave me the wrong fluid and I had an accident in a rehearsal and that was the only time I’d ever, you know, had any accident. But, and yeah, I can realize as a performer, you need to make your interviews sound fun. You need to make the interviews catch the audience’s attention so to be able to say, ‘Well oh, we finally found a guy that’s been doing this forever and I get there and he sets himself on fire.’ You know, so that sounds like a fun interview but in fact, that never happened at all. Don’t you love my Christian honesty?

And it sounds fun and that’s what — Ricky’s been doing interviews forever because he’s a performer so yes, it — how you read it to me, it sounds exactly like what would be in a movie, it does and, ‘Then I turned to Prichard and said this guy’s an expert? Well you call Vince right now and tell him no, I’m not doing –’ yes, I mean that sounds like if they were making the Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat movie and yet, my recollection is Brian LaPalme had been doing this since 1976, twice a day, eight months out of the year and this was now 1991 and no, I was not running around a parking lot with my face on fire. No, I’ve never gotten a burn until 2011 and I was showing about position and yet, all of that, what you said, it sounds like what you would say in an interview because we all exaggerate the truth a little to make our interviews I guess sound exciting and that certainly sounded exciting; what you read to me.

Okay, and you know what? And all of that [Ricky saying that Brian had bubble blisters along with his eyebrows and scalp being burned] and you know because I am a Christian and honesty is so important, you know, just because I’m a Christian, that, you know — that is all exaggeration. It makes for good press, it makes for a fun interview for him to be able to say, ‘And I say this guy who’s supposed to be an expert’ and what’d you say? ‘He was running around the parking lot on fire and I said no, I’m not doing it and then I sucked it up and I said okay.’ So I mean that sounds like a fun interview but, in fact, none of that happened.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #ricky steamboat
https://wrestlr.me/73143/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 03
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Will Have Limited Commercial Breaks
Tuesday's WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special is set to have limited commercial breaks. The show will air on USA Network and the news regarding the limited commercials was revealed by Andrew Zarian[...]
Jan 03 - Tuesday's WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special is set to have limited commercial breaks. The show will air on USA Network and the news regarding the limited commercials was revealed by Andrew Zarian[...]
Jan 03
Second Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts Special
AEW has announced a second match for the upcoming Battle of the Belts special this Saturday night on TNT. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. As of this report, the o[...]
Jan 03 - AEW has announced a second match for the upcoming Battle of the Belts special this Saturday night on TNT. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. As of this report, the o[...]
Jan 03
Huge Main Event Scheduled For Tonight's WWE RAW
WWE has announced that the original planned main event for Day 1 will take place on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match is sc[...]
Jan 03 - WWE has announced that the original planned main event for Day 1 will take place on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match is sc[...]
Jan 03
📺 WATCH: Being The Elite #288: Accidental Or On Purpose?
The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which is titled "Accidental Or On Purpose?" The description reads as follows: "Did Kyle hit Adam on accident or on purpose? The Dark Order return to a f[...]
Jan 03 - The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which is titled "Accidental Or On Purpose?" The description reads as follows: "Did Kyle hit Adam on accident or on purpose? The Dark Order return to a f[...]
Jan 03
Angelo Dawkins Wasn't Disappointed In Lack of WrestleMania Appearance, Says He's "A Very Patient Guy"
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania. "Nah. Not at all. Everything happens f[...]
Jan 03 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania. "Nah. Not at all. Everything happens f[...]
Jan 03
Summer Rae Appears On Cryptocurrency Podcast, Talks WWE Run, Not Owning Her Name Anymore
Summer Rae recently spoke with Matthew J. Moore for the Cryptocurrency podcast, where she spoke about her former ring name. “So I was in WWE for six years. I’ve been out for about four [...]
Jan 03 - Summer Rae recently spoke with Matthew J. Moore for the Cryptocurrency podcast, where she spoke about her former ring name. “So I was in WWE for six years. I’ve been out for about four [...]
Jan 03
How Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Learned To Breathe Fire
Brian LaPalme was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about teaching Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat how to breathe fire. What I heard back then and how many years ago was that? Th[...]
Jan 03 - Brian LaPalme was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about teaching Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat how to breathe fire. What I heard back then and how many years ago was that? Th[...]
Jan 03
Maria Kanellis Reveals Details Of Upcoming ROH Women's Documentary
Maria Kanellis sat down with ROH Strong, where she spoke about an upcoming documentary. “There’s definitely some big announcements coming up in the next few weeks. Some things, I can ta[...]
Jan 03 - Maria Kanellis sat down with ROH Strong, where she spoke about an upcoming documentary. “There’s definitely some big announcements coming up in the next few weeks. Some things, I can ta[...]
Jan 03
Kurt Angle Calls Vince Russo & The Carter Family The Unsung Heroes Of TNA
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about who the "unsung heroes" of TNA Wrestling were during his time there. “The Carter family. Dixie’s parents were in[...]
Jan 03 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about who the "unsung heroes" of TNA Wrestling were during his time there. “The Carter family. Dixie’s parents were in[...]
Jan 03
On This Day [1/3]: WWF Championship Match - The Big Show vs. Triple H [2000]
On this day in 2000, The Big Show took on Triple H for the WWF Championship on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. You can relive the encounter below. [...]
Jan 03 - On this day in 2000, The Big Show took on Triple H for the WWF Championship on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. You can relive the encounter below. [...]
Jan 03
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about two dream matches he has. “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scena[...]
Jan 03 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about two dream matches he has. “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scena[...]

Jan 03
📺 WATCH: Triple H Appears On NBC Nightly News
Back in September 2021, WWE announced Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure following a "cardiac event" which was believed to be a pretty serious situation. Since then Triple H has taken a s[...]
Jan 03 - Back in September 2021, WWE announced Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure following a "cardiac event" which was believed to be a pretty serious situation. Since then Triple H has taken a s[...]
Jan 03
Jeff Jarrett Teaming With FITE TV For New #PickAFITE Initiative
FITE has announced that Jeff Jarrett is teaming with them to present his weekly recommendations for combat sport events.  Check out the press release below: Too Many Great Combat Sports to Watc[...]
Jan 03 - FITE has announced that Jeff Jarrett is teaming with them to present his weekly recommendations for combat sport events.  Check out the press release below: Too Many Great Combat Sports to Watc[...]
Jan 03
NXT Star Will Be At WWE RAW Tonight
Grayson Waller is heading to tonight's WWE RAW. The NXT star will be continuing his feud with AJ Styles on the flagship brand. On Twitter, Waller is asking fans for good lunch locations in Greenvill[...]
Jan 03 - Grayson Waller is heading to tonight's WWE RAW. The NXT star will be continuing his feud with AJ Styles on the flagship brand. On Twitter, Waller is asking fans for good lunch locations in Greenvill[...]
Jan 03
Chris Jericho's Band Fozzy Has A New Drummer
Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly two decades. He will be replaced by a new drummer named Grant Brooks. He posted, “Afte[...]
Jan 03 - Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly two decades. He will be replaced by a new drummer named Grant Brooks. He posted, “Afte[...]
Jan 03
Ember Moon Announces First Post-WWE Appearance
Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon has her first appearance since being released from the company last year. The former NXT star will be appearing at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6[...]
Jan 03 - Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon has her first appearance since being released from the company last year. The former NXT star will be appearing at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6[...]
Jan 03
New ROH Women’s Documentary This Month, Big Announcement Coming Soon
Durin gan interview with ROH Strong Maria Kanellis announced a new documentary about the women of ROH will be coming to ROH TV and YouTube on January 15. Check out the highlights from the interview b[...]
Jan 03 - Durin gan interview with ROH Strong Maria Kanellis announced a new documentary about the women of ROH will be coming to ROH TV and YouTube on January 15. Check out the highlights from the interview b[...]
Jan 03
All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1
New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, the biggest NJPW show of the year. This year the event will be held over three nights. The first night will take place on J[...]
Jan 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, the biggest NJPW show of the year. This year the event will be held over three nights. The first night will take place on J[...]
Jan 03
Brock Lesnar Update, Appearing On WWE RAW Tonight?
Following Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view and the news that new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be feuding with Bobby Lashley going forward, "The Beast" has officially been moved to the RAW roster.[...]
Jan 03 - Following Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view and the news that new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be feuding with Bobby Lashley going forward, "The Beast" has officially been moved to the RAW roster.[...]
Jan 02
Brock Lesnar’s First WWE Championship Challenger Revealed
Brock Lesnar’s first challenger for his WWE Championship will be Bobby Lashley, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer. Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being inserted last-minute int[...]
Jan 02 - Brock Lesnar’s first challenger for his WWE Championship will be Bobby Lashley, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer. Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being inserted last-minute int[...]
Jan 02
Fears Sasha Banks Has Injured Herself During Match Against Charlotte Flair
There are fears tonight that Sasha Banks might have injured herself during a WWE Live Event. Banks was hurt during her match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.[...]
Jan 02 - There are fears tonight that Sasha Banks might have injured herself during a WWE Live Event. Banks was hurt during her match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.[...]
Jan 02
Throwback Graphic Advertises The Return of Wrestling To TBS Superstation
AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...]
Jan 02 - AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...]
Jan 02
📸 Photo Surfaces Of Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar Backstage At WWE Day 1 PPV
During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...]
Jan 02 - During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...]
Jan 02
📺 WATCH: A New Year Message From The Rock
The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]
Jan 02 - The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]
Jan 02
Kurt Angle Says He Marked Out Working With The Shield In 2017
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...]
Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π