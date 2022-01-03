On this day in 2000, The Big Show took on Triple H for the WWF Championship on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Maria Kanellis Reveals Details Of Upcoming ROH Women's Documentary

Maria Kanellis sat down with ROH Strong, where she spoke about an upcoming documentary. “There’s definitely some big announcements coming up in the next few weeks. Some things, I can ta[...] Jan 03 - Maria Kanellis sat down with ROH Strong, where she spoke about an upcoming documentary. “There’s definitely some big announcements coming up in the next few weeks. Some things, I can ta[...]

Kurt Angle Calls Vince Russo & The Carter Family The Unsung Heroes Of TNA

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about who the "unsung heroes" of TNA Wrestling were during his time there. “The Carter family. Dixie’s parents were in[...] Jan 03 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about who the "unsung heroes" of TNA Wrestling were during his time there. “The Carter family. Dixie’s parents were in[...]

On This Day [1/3]: WWF Championship Match - The Big Show vs. Triple H [2000]

Kazuchika Okada Wants To Wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about two dream matches he has. “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scena[...] Jan 03 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about two dream matches he has. “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scena[...]

📺 WATCH: Triple H Appears On NBC Nightly News

Back in September 2021, WWE announced Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure following a "cardiac event" which was believed to be a pretty serious situation. Since then Triple H has taken a s[...] Jan 03 - Back in September 2021, WWE announced Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure following a "cardiac event" which was believed to be a pretty serious situation. Since then Triple H has taken a s[...]

Jeff Jarrett Teaming With FITE TV For New #PickAFITE Initiative

FITE has announced that Jeff Jarrett is teaming with them to present his weekly recommendations for combat sport events. Check out the press release below: Too Many Great Combat Sports to Watc[...] Jan 03 - FITE has announced that Jeff Jarrett is teaming with them to present his weekly recommendations for combat sport events. Check out the press release below: Too Many Great Combat Sports to Watc[...]

NXT Star Will Be At WWE RAW Tonight

Grayson Waller is heading to tonight's WWE RAW. The NXT star will be continuing his feud with AJ Styles on the flagship brand. On Twitter, Waller is asking fans for good lunch locations in Greenvill[...] Jan 03 - Grayson Waller is heading to tonight's WWE RAW. The NXT star will be continuing his feud with AJ Styles on the flagship brand. On Twitter, Waller is asking fans for good lunch locations in Greenvill[...]

Chris Jericho's Band Fozzy Has A New Drummer

Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly two decades. He will be replaced by a new drummer named Grant Brooks. He posted, “Afte[...] Jan 03 - Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly two decades. He will be replaced by a new drummer named Grant Brooks. He posted, “Afte[...]

Ember Moon Announces First Post-WWE Appearance

Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon has her first appearance since being released from the company last year. The former NXT star will be appearing at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6[...] Jan 03 - Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon has her first appearance since being released from the company last year. The former NXT star will be appearing at the Ultimate Celebfest 3 on February 6[...]

New ROH Women’s Documentary This Month, Big Announcement Coming Soon

Durin gan interview with ROH Strong Maria Kanellis announced a new documentary about the women of ROH will be coming to ROH TV and YouTube on January 15. Check out the highlights from the interview b[...] Jan 03 - Durin gan interview with ROH Strong Maria Kanellis announced a new documentary about the women of ROH will be coming to ROH TV and YouTube on January 15. Check out the highlights from the interview b[...]

All The Matches For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1

New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, the biggest NJPW show of the year. This year the event will be held over three nights. The first night will take place on J[...] Jan 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will tonight present night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, the biggest NJPW show of the year. This year the event will be held over three nights. The first night will take place on J[...]

Brock Lesnar Update, Appearing On WWE RAW Tonight?

Following Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view and the news that new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be feuding with Bobby Lashley going forward, "The Beast" has officially been moved to the RAW roster.[...] Jan 03 - Following Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view and the news that new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be feuding with Bobby Lashley going forward, "The Beast" has officially been moved to the RAW roster.[...]

Brock Lesnar’s First WWE Championship Challenger Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s first challenger for his WWE Championship will be Bobby Lashley, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer. Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being inserted last-minute int[...] Jan 02 - Brock Lesnar’s first challenger for his WWE Championship will be Bobby Lashley, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer. Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being inserted last-minute int[...]

Fears Sasha Banks Has Injured Herself During Match Against Charlotte Flair

There are fears tonight that Sasha Banks might have injured herself during a WWE Live Event. Banks was hurt during her match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.[...] Jan 02 - There are fears tonight that Sasha Banks might have injured herself during a WWE Live Event. Banks was hurt during her match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.[...]

Throwback Graphic Advertises The Return of Wrestling To TBS Superstation

AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...] Jan 02 - AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...]

📸 Photo Surfaces Of Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar Backstage At WWE Day 1 PPV

During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...] Jan 02 - During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...]

📺 WATCH: A New Year Message From The Rock

The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...] Jan 02 - The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]

Kurt Angle Says He Marked Out Working With The Shield In 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...]

News On Last Week's WWE RAW Running A 'Skeleton Crew' Due To COVID-19

As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19. Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told [...] Jan 02 - As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19. Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told [...]

Peacock Adds More Independent Wrestling Programming

Peacock has added some new independent wrestling programming to its streaming service from ICW and wXw. Episodes added: ICW Fight Club 202 – 01/01/22. A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW W[...] Jan 02 - Peacock has added some new independent wrestling programming to its streaming service from ICW and wXw. Episodes added: ICW Fight Club 202 – 01/01/22. A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW W[...]

Backstage News On WWE Day 1 Production Changes Due To Roman Reigns' COVID-19

Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday. As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inser[...] Jan 02 - Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday. As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inser[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Which AEW Star To Watch Out For In 2022

You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...] Jan 02 - You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...]

Jake Atlas Set For This Week's AEW Dark: Elevation

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...] Jan 02 - Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...]

🔊 Listen To Blue Meanie’s “Mind of the Meanie” Podcast, It's Got A New Co-Host!

The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...] Jan 02 - The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...]