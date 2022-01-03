📺 WATCH: Triple H Appears On NBC Nightly News

Back in September 2021, WWE announced Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure following a "cardiac event" which was believed to be a pretty serious situation.

Since then Triple H has taken a step back from running WWE NXT and has made no public appearances.

The good news is Triple H is slowly returning to duties in WWE, recently giving an interview for the New Year’s Day edition of NBC Nightly News to discuss WWE’s new NIL (“Next In Line”) program.

Here is what he said:

“To allow college students to sort of monetize and utilize their name, image and likeness… it’s opened up an avenue for us. This allows them to have that open door to earn money while in college.”

You can see comments from Triple H at around 17 minutes in the video below.