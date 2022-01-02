Fears Sasha Banks Has Injured Herself During Match Against Charlotte Flair

There are fears tonight that Sasha Banks might have injured herself during a WWE Live Event.

Banks was hurt during her match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Banks is reported to have taken a backbreaker from Flair and landed in a somewhat awkward position that she was unable to get up from following a pinfall attempt from Flair.

The referee called the match short by throwing up a and X which signals medication attention is required immediately.

Banks was helped to the backstage area by referees.

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022