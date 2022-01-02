Throwback Graphic Advertises The Return of Wrestling To TBS Superstation

This makes us feel like we're at Grandma's waiting for Arn and Tully #AEWDynamite brings Pro Wrestling home to @TBSNetwork on January 5th pic.twitter.com/YARQCWpr96

AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...] Jan 02 - AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...]

During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...] Jan 02 - During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...]

The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...] Jan 02 - The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, during which he reflected on working with The Shield back in 2017 during the TLC pay-per-view. On marking out: “Y[...]

As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19. Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told [...] Jan 02 - As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19. Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told [...]

Peacock has added some new independent wrestling programming to its streaming service from ICW and wXw. Episodes added: ICW Fight Club 202 – 01/01/22. A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW W[...] Jan 02 - Peacock has added some new independent wrestling programming to its streaming service from ICW and wXw. Episodes added: ICW Fight Club 202 – 01/01/22. A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW W[...]

Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday. As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inser[...] Jan 02 - Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday. As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inser[...]

You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...] Jan 02 - You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...]

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...] Jan 02 - Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...]

The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...] Jan 02 - The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...]

On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the world as we know it." This led into the video below.[...] Jan 02 - On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the world as we know it." This led into the video below.[...]

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [Moxley] leaves WWE. I think to myself, 'I'm starv[...] Jan 02 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [Moxley] leaves WWE. I think to myself, 'I'm starv[...]

Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of[...] Jan 02 - Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of[...]

Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...] Jan 02 - Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...]

During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tensi[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tensi[...]

Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their next child. The couple currently have three sons a[...] Jan 02 - Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their next child. The couple currently have three sons a[...]

WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...] Jan 02 - WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...]

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including[...] Jan 02 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including[...]

Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...] Jan 02 - Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...]

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...] Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...]

In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...] Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...]

WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...]

The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchSheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet [...] Jan 01 - The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchSheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet [...]

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...] Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...]