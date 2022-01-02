📸 Photo Surfaces Of Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar Backstage At WWE Day 1 PPV

During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event.

Gable Steveson was in attendance at ringside during the PPV and posted a photo of himself looking on at Brock Lesnar after he won the title.

There are many who hope one day that Steveson and Lesnar will meet in the ring.

A photo also surfaced of Steveson backstage congratulating Lesnar on his big win.