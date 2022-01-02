WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 02 - AEW Dynamite is moving to the TBS network on January 5, 2022. The official AEW on TNT Twitter has mocked up a throwback graphic advertising AEW Dynamite on TBS which marks the return of pro wrestling[...]
Jan 02 - During Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in an epic main event. Gable Steveson was in attenda[...]
Jan 02
📺 WATCH: A New Year Message From The Rock The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]
Jan 02 - The Rock has wished his followers a happy new year and is hoping we can all turn a corner in 2022 and 'make it count.' He posted on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a [...]
Jan 02 - As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19. Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told [...]
Jan 02 - Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday. As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inser[...]
Jan 02 - You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...]
Jan 02
Jake Atlas Set For This Week's AEW Dark: Elevation Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...]
Jan 02 - Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...]
Jan 02 - On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the world as we know it." This led into the video below.[...]
Jan 02 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [Moxley] leaves WWE. I think to myself, 'I'm starv[...]
Jan 02 - Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of[...]
Jan 02
Limitless Wrestling: Worcester Results Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...]
Jan 02 - Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...]
Jan 02 - During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tensi[...]
Jan 02 - Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their next child. The couple currently have three sons a[...]
Jan 02
Ultimo Dragon Is Coming To WrestleCon WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...]
Jan 02 - WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...]
Jan 02 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including[...]
Jan 02
WWE Day 1's Attendance Numbers Revealed Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...]
Jan 02 - Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...]
Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...]
Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...]
Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...]
Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...]