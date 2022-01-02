News On Last Week's WWE RAW Running A 'Skeleton Crew' Due To COVID-19

As previously reported, this past Monday's WWE RAW was missing a number of key executives and producers due to COVID-19.

Some of those absent had tested positive for COVID and others were told to stay home to ensure they would be well ahead of the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Fightful Select is reporting the show was running on a very limited skeleton crew and in terms of talent Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Omos, Bobby Roode, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory were all absent from the show in Detroit.

WWE reportedly decided to split the producers they had available for RAW in Detroit and the Orlando SmackDown Live Event. A source told the website that the show was one of the most "skeleton" crews the company has ever had with some saying the WWE Performance Center events had people backstage at the height of the pandemic.