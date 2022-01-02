Backstage News On WWE Day 1 Production Changes Due To Roman Reigns' COVID-19

Roman Reigns missing the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to testing positive for COVID-19 threw the main event picture up in the air on Saturday.

As seen during the event, Brock Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match which saw him win and become the new WWE Champion.

A report from Fightful reveals WWE talent were informed of the changes at around 5 PM, one hour before Reigns testing positive was announced by the company.

WWE reportedly had to rethink the length of many of the matches on the card as they had planned for the main event to originally run for around 30 minutes.

Big E was set to originally walk out of the event WWE Champion.

In regards to the backstage reaction to Lesnar winning the WWE Championship, there are those who feel Big E didn't have consistency with regards to his booking and felt he slipped into the background in recent weeks.