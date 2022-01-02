Tony Khan Reveals Which AEW Star To Watch Out For In 2022

You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star.

Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in February 2021 during a Dark taping.

Tony Khan had high praise for Martin, revealing that he’s a name to watch out for in AEW. Here is what he told Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports.