- Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico - Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood - Riho vs. Valentina Rossi - Andrade El Idolo vs. JP Harlow - Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz - Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue - Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson - Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

Check out the matches confirmed for the show below:

Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action.

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Reveals Which AEW Star To Watch Out For In 2022

You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...] Jan 02 - You may not have heard of Darius Martin much over 2021, but you soon could see more of the up-and-coming AEW star. Martin underwent ACL surgery in April 2021 with his last match took place in F[...]

Jake Atlas Set For This Week's AEW Dark: Elevation

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...] Jan 02 - Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas will make his AEW debut against Serpentico on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Jay Lethal, Riho, and Andrade El Idolo will also be in action. Check out the matches con[...]

🔊 Listen To Blue Meanie’s “Mind of the Meanie” Podcast, It's Got A New Co-Host!

The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...] Jan 02 - The following was issued to us for release: PRESS RELEASE: “MIND OF THE MEANIE” ANNOUNCES NEW CO-HOST ADAM BARNARD For release: January 2, 2022 A new era begins for the podcast “M[...]

On This Day [1/2]: Chris Jericho Returns To WWE In 2012

On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the world as we know it." This led into the video below.[...] Jan 02 - On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the world as we know it." This led into the video below.[...]

Killer Kross Says Jon Moxley Got Him In The Door With WWE

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [Moxley] leaves WWE. I think to myself, 'I'm starv[...] Jan 02 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [Moxley] leaves WWE. I think to myself, 'I'm starv[...]

Ric Flair Lashes Out At Article Praising Chris Jericho

Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of[...] Jan 02 - Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of[...]

Limitless Wrestling: Worcester Results

Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...] Jan 02 - Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Greene Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smo[...]

Big Swole Says Tony Khan Wanted Her To Be The Sheriff Of Women's Division

During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tensi[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tensi[...]

Matt Hardy And Wife Reby Sky Expecting Another Child?

Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their next child. The couple currently have three sons a[...] Jan 02 - Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their next child. The couple currently have three sons a[...]

Ultimo Dragon Is Coming To WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...] Jan 02 - WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who many American fans know from his time in WCW and WWE[...]

TERMINUS Announces Where It Will Air, Commentary Team, Updated Match Card

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including[...] Jan 02 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including[...]

WWE Day 1's Attendance Numbers Revealed

Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...] Jan 02 - Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The official Twitter account of the v[...]

GCW Die 4 This Results (1/1/21) - Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...] Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...]

Does This Image Reveal Big E Was Originally Meant To Retain WWE Title At Day 1 PPV?

In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...] Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...]

Jeff Jarrett Appears at Game Changer Wrestling's Die 4 This Event, Attacks Effy

WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...]

WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Full Results (January 1, 2022)

The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchSheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet [...] Jan 01 - The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchSheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet [...]

Brock Lesnar Captures WWE Championship in Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Day 1

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...] Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...]

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

"Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. EVERY TRICK IN [...] Jan 01 - "Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. EVERY TRICK IN [...]

Edge Defeats The Miz (w/ Maryse) at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's wife Maryse made her presence known quite a bit t[...] Jan 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's wife Maryse made her presence known quite a bit t[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Team Championships Against Street Profits at WWE Day 1

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event. The c[...] Jan 01 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event. The c[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Riddick "Madcap" Moss at WWE Day 1

In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymore Kick. Some truly sick power on display by @DM[...] Jan 01 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymore Kick. Some truly sick power on display by @DM[...]

The Usos Defeat The New Day at WWE Day 1 to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Tea[...] Jan 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Tea[...]

WATCH: WWE Day 1 Kickoff: Jan. 1, 2022

The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...] Jan 01 - The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...]

Roman Reigns Issues Statement Following News He Is Positive For COVID-19

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be competing at the Day 1 pay-per-view tonight. &ldqu[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be competing at the Day 1 pay-per-view tonight. &ldqu[...]