You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston , Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/KX2wIYvkAj

The tweet response was less than favorable.

Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in their opinion, the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

On This Day [1/2]: Chris Jericho Returns To WWE In 2012

On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the wo[...] Jan 02 - On this day in 2012, Chris Jericho made his grand return to WWE. A series of vignettes began appearing with a child speaking about "the end of the wo[...]

Killer Kross Says Jon Moxley Got Him In The Door With WWE

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [...] Jan 02 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled how his program with Jon Moxley in the indies came about. “Jon [...]

Ric Flair Lashes Out At Article Praising Chris Jericho

Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in th[...] Jan 02 - Ric Flair took to Twitter recently to respond to an opinion piece that was written in which the writer stated they believe Chris Jericho may be, in th[...]

Limitless Wrestling: Worcester Results

Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Gre[...] Jan 02 - Limitless Wrestling brought their Worcester event from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results are as follows. B3CCA def. Anthony Gre[...]

Big Swole Says Tony Khan Wanted Her To Be The Sheriff Of Women's Division

During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I wa[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division. "Even though I wa[...]

Matt Hardy And Wife Reby Sky Expecting Another Child?

Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their [...] Jan 02 - Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky are seemingly expecting another child. The AEW star tweet his followers and asked them to guess the gender of their [...]

Ultimo Dragon Is Coming To WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who ma[...] Jan 02 - WrestleCon has announced another huge name for their event, which goes down in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. That name is Ultimo Dragon, who ma[...]

TERMINUS Announces Where It Will Air, Commentary Team, Updated Match Card

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers fro[...] Jan 02 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers fro[...]

WWE Day 1's Attendance Numbers Revealed

Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for[...] Jan 02 - Last night, WWE brought their first ever Day 1 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Michael Cole stated an attendance figure of 13,657 for[...]

GCW Die 4 This Results (1/1/21) - Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Za[...] Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Za[...]

Does This Image Reveal Big E Was Originally Meant To Retain WWE Title At Day 1 PPV?

In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the R[...] Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the R[...]

Jeff Jarrett Appears at Game Changer Wrestling's Die 4 This Event, Attacks Effy

WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This [...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This [...]

WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Full Results (January 1, 2022)

The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...] Jan 01 - The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...]

Brock Lesnar Captures WWE Championship in Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Day 1

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...] Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...]

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

"Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...] Jan 01 - "Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...]

Edge Defeats The Miz (w/ Maryse) at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...] Jan 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Team Championships Against Street Profits at WWE Day 1

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...] Jan 01 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Riddick "Madcap" Moss at WWE Day 1

In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...] Jan 01 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...]

The Usos Defeat The New Day at WWE Day 1 to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...] Jan 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...]

WATCH: WWE Day 1 Kickoff: Jan. 1, 2022

The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...] Jan 01 - The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...]

Roman Reigns Issues Statement Following News He Is Positive For COVID-19

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...]

WWE Day 1 Chaos, Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Major Change To Main Event

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...]

These Wrestlers Are Now Confirmed Free Agents

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...] Jan 01 - It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...]

Lio Rush Issues Statement On 'Swole Controversy', Tony Khan Approves

Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...] Jan 01 - Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...]