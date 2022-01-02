Big Swole Says Tony Khan Wanted Her To Be The Sheriff Of Women's Division

During a recent episode of her Call In Show, Big Swole spoke about Tony Khan wanting her to become the "sheriff" of the division.

"Even though I was going through the health issues and racial tension, what kept me going was my belief in the division. That was something that the higher ups kinda saw in me. There is no kinda, they truly did see in me. There was a void in the division because we didn't know what was going on. Kenny [Omega] was in the process of doing what he was doing and we were like, 'who is running the division?' Everyone is going to separate people, there are different stories, flopping everywhere. During this time, (Awesome) Kong was gone filming, so we didn't have anyone over the division. I remember being outside and being approached by TK [Tony Khan] and Matt Hardy. We were in a circle and they went, 'Hey, we want you to be the sheriff for the women's division.' That's where the nickname 'Swolice came from.' Anytime I came around they were like, '[cop siren noise], Shit, it's the Swolice.' Anything that needed to be handled, I was on it. I guess that's why some of the ladies called me Momma Swole. If they needed something taken care of, Momma Swole would be on it. That's what kept me going. I believed in the division."

On what she tried to do to keep the division together:

"We had so much crap. I couldn't believe we were keeping it together because there was chaos in the sense that no one knows what they were doing. When no one knows what they are doing and they're just doing stuff for the sake of doing stuff, it's going to tire out really quickly. We would have these meetings and start training and get some clarity about what was happening. I would have meetings with higher ups to try to figure out what we could do. 'We could do a camp to better the women's division. We can have Jazz come in or George South. We can do something with Dustin or Cody in Georgia or Texas and get the ladies together and get this comrade together. If we're only seeing each other once a week and training is not mandatory, how am I supposed to get that chemistry? We need to work on that. We talk to each other and everyone has their own cliques, but we need chemistry.' It's not like we were working these ladies on the Indies. We weren't out there shooting in the gym together. That's where my head was leading into 2021. Just being a leader, trying to do something, trying to help, trying to sit at the table where you press the buttons with the headset, trying to help with matches."

Finally, she spoke about Abadon.