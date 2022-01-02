TERMINUS Announces Where It Will Air, Commentary Team, Updated Match Card

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including AEW, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor.

The newly started promotion has confirmed that they will stream their first event on FITE TV, and the commentary team for the event will consist of Lenny Leonard and Dave Prazak.

ALL • ROADS • LEAD • HERE



Calling the action on January 16th live on @FiteTV! https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/GH58bytiUT — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 2, 2022

The current card is as follows: