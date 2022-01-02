TERMINUS Announces Where It Will Air, Commentary Team, Updated Match Card
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 02, 2022
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make their long awaited debut on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from many different wrestling organizations including AEW, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor.
The newly started promotion has confirmed that they will stream their first event on FITE TV, and the commentary team for the event will consist of Lenny Leonard and Dave Prazak.
The current card is as follows:
- IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan - Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai - Alex Coughlin vs. Moose - Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty - Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi - JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest - ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black - Original ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander
