GCW Die 4 This Results (1/1/21) - Atlantic City, NJ
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2022
GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ.
- The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles
- Calvin Tankman defeated Yoya
- Joey Janela defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
- Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance and hit EFFY with his guitar
- Homicide defeated Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Grim Reefer in a GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble
- Alex Colon defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a bab[...]
