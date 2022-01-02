Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Homicide defeated Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Grim Reefer in a GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble

- Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance and hit EFFY with his guitar

- The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ.

» More News From This Feed

GCW Die 4 This Results (1/1/21) - Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Za[...] Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Za[...]

Does This Image Reveal Big E Was Originally Meant To Retain WWE Title At Day 1 PPV?

In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the R[...] Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the R[...]

Jeff Jarrett Appears at Game Changer Wrestling's Die 4 This Event, Attacks Effy

WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This [...] Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This [...]

WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Full Results (January 1, 2022)

The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...] Jan 01 - The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...]

Brock Lesnar Captures WWE Championship in Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Day 1

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...] Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...]

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

"Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...] Jan 01 - "Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...]

Edge Defeats The Miz (w/ Maryse) at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...] Jan 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Team Championships Against Street Profits at WWE Day 1

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...] Jan 01 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Riddick "Madcap" Moss at WWE Day 1

In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...] Jan 01 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...]

The Usos Defeat The New Day at WWE Day 1 to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...] Jan 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...]

WATCH: WWE Day 1 Kickoff: Jan. 1, 2022

The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...] Jan 01 - The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...]

Roman Reigns Issues Statement Following News He Is Positive For COVID-19

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...]

WWE Day 1 Chaos, Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Major Change To Main Event

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...]

These Wrestlers Are Now Confirmed Free Agents

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...] Jan 01 - It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...]

Lio Rush Issues Statement On 'Swole Controversy', Tony Khan Approves

Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...] Jan 01 - Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE The Bump - WWE Day 1 PPV Preview

WWE The Bump is back for a New Year's Day special previewing tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view The usual crew are joined by Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Tea[...] Jan 01 - WWE The Bump is back for a New Year's Day special previewing tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view The usual crew are joined by Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Tea[...]

It Might Be Something Or Nothing, Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Day 1 In Atlanta (SPOILER)

Olympic gold medalist and WWE RAW roster superstar Gable Steveson has been seen in Atlanta prior to tonight’s inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view,[...] Jan 01 - Olympic gold medalist and WWE RAW roster superstar Gable Steveson has been seen in Atlanta prior to tonight’s inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view,[...]

Title Match Seemingly Nixed From Tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV

A match originally scheduled for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view may have been nixed. Last week, Sami Zayn won a 12 days of Christmas Gauntlet match[...] Jan 01 - A match originally scheduled for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view may have been nixed. Last week, Sami Zayn won a 12 days of Christmas Gauntlet match[...]

Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green Get Married In Las Vegas

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have celebrated the end of the year with a wedding in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Cody Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie, John Morriso[...] Jan 01 - Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have celebrated the end of the year with a wedding in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Cody Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie, John Morriso[...]

On This Day [1/1]: WWE Monday Night RAW (January 1st, 2017) Highlights

On this day back in 2017, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW that saw Brock Lesnar getting into a chaotic brawl at the end. You can watch hig[...] Jan 01 - On this day back in 2017, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW that saw Brock Lesnar getting into a chaotic brawl at the end. You can watch hig[...]

Hardcore Holly Once Told A WWE Writer His Idea For A Storyline: "I Win The Title. That's It."

During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz. "Brian Gewir[...] Jan 01 - During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz. "Brian Gewir[...]

Jimmy Korderas Praises Edge and The Miz

Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a bab[...] Jan 01 - Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a bab[...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Recall Putting Together "Fall And Prey" Theme Song With Triple H

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross spoke about working with WWE's creative team in NXT. "We were approached from [...] Jan 01 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross spoke about working with WWE's creative team in NXT. "We were approached from [...]

JCW Dead End Results

JCW presented their Dead End event on January 1st from the Showboat in Atlantic City. The results are as follows: Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surr[...] Jan 01 - JCW presented their Dead End event on January 1st from the Showboat in Atlantic City. The results are as follows: Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surr[...]