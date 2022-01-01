An absolutely CHAOTIC start to this #WWEChampionship #Fatal5Way Match! Will it @WWEBigE @fightbobby @WWERollins @FightOwensFight or @BrockLesnar who leaves #WWEDay1 with the title?! pic.twitter.com/FYhCaqQyCu

This is absolute chaos, and it's all perfectly legal! #WWEDay1 #WWEChampionship @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/ufUx53im7Z

Brock Lesnar is now a nine-time WWE World Champion, as he is in his sixth reign as the WWE Champion and is also a former three-time Universal Champion.

The finish of the match saw Lesnar hit the F-5 on then-champion Big E to secure the pinfall victory.

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Full Results (January 1, 2022)

Brock Lesnar Captures WWE Championship in Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Day 1

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

Edge Defeats The Miz (w/ Maryse) at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Returns

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Team Championships Against Street Profits at WWE Day 1

Drew McIntyre Defeats Riddick "Madcap" Moss at WWE Day 1

The Usos Defeat The New Day at WWE Day 1 to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

WATCH: WWE Day 1 Kickoff: Jan. 1, 2022

Roman Reigns Issues Statement Following News He Is Positive For COVID-19

WWE Day 1 Chaos, Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Major Change To Main Event

These Wrestlers Are Now Confirmed Free Agents

Lio Rush Issues Statement On 'Swole Controversy', Tony Khan Approves

📺 WATCH: WWE The Bump - WWE Day 1 PPV Preview

It Might Be Something Or Nothing, Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Day 1 In Atlanta (SPOILER)

Title Match Seemingly Nixed From Tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV

Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green Get Married In Las Vegas

On This Day [1/1]: WWE Monday Night RAW (January 1st, 2017) Highlights

Hardcore Holly Once Told A WWE Writer His Idea For A Storyline: "I Win The Title. That's It."

Jimmy Korderas Praises Edge and The Miz

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Recall Putting Together "Fall And Prey" Theme Song With Triple H

JCW Dead End Results

Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results

Johnny Knoxville Announces He Is Training For The Royal Rumble

Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Make Their Relationship Official

