Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar at the inaugural WWE PPV, Day 1, in Atlanta, accord[...]
These Wrestlers Are Now Confirmed Free Agents It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, several wrestlers have now become free agents after the[...]
Jan 01 - Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I do not consider this to be a diversity issue, and [...]
📺 WATCH: WWE The Bump - WWE Day 1 PPV Preview WWE The Bump is back for a New Year's Day special previewing tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view The usual crew are joined by Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle just hours before RK-Bro defend [...]
Jan 01 - A match originally scheduled for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view may have been nixed. Last week, Sami Zayn won a 12 days of Christmas Gauntlet match last week earning him a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Jan 01 - Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have celebrated the end of the year with a wedding in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Cody Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Maryse, The Miz and more were al[...]
Jan 01 - During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz. "Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, now Dwayne Johnson's right-[...]
Jimmy Korderas Praises Edge and The Miz Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a babyface. "You could tell that he is having fun an[...]
Jan 01 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross spoke about working with WWE's creative team in NXT. "We were approached from the whole creative department in NXT. The name tha[...]
JCW Dead End Results JCW presented their Dead End event on January 1st from the Showboat in Atlantic City. The results are as follows: Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surreal Dyln McKay vs. JJ Garrett ended in a no conte[...]
Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results Beyond Wrestling brought their Heavy Lies The Crown event this past December 31st from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event was part of IWTV's Wrestival. The results are as follows: [...]
Jan 01 - Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have officially confirmed they are in a relationship. After weeks of speculation, and a recent announcement by the former TNT Champion that his previous relationship was o[...]
Jan 01 - The final betting odds for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event are in with just hours to go before the inaugural event which will feature Roman Reigns defending his Univeral Championship against Brock Le[...]